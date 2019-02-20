Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Absolute Software    ABT   CA00386B1094

ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE

(ABT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Absolute : to Present at the 15th Annual AGC Partners' Information Security & Broader Technology Growth Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 04:01pm EST

Absolute (TSX: ABT), the leader in endpoint resilience, today announced that Christy Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer and Errol Olsen, Chief Financial Officer will participate at the 15th Annual AGC Partners’ Information Security & Broader Technology Growth Conference.

         

Date:

Monday, March 4, 2019

Location:

Hilton, Union Square, San Francisco
 

To learn more or request an invitation to the event, visit http://agcpartners.com/events/agc-partners-2019-information-security-broader-technology-growth-conference/.

About Absolute

Absolute empowers more than 12,000 customers worldwide to protect devices, data, applications, and users against theft or attack—both on and off the corporate network. With the industry’s only tamper-proof endpoint visibility and control solution, Absolute allows IT organizations to enforce asset management, security hygiene, and data compliance for today’s remote digital workforces. Absolute’s patented Persistence® technology is embedded in the firmware of Dell, HP, Lenovo, and 22 other leading manufacturers’ devices for vendor-agnostic coverage, tamper-proof resilience, and ease of deployment. See how it works at www.absolute.com and follow us on Twitter at @absolutecorp.

©2019 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and PERSISTENCE are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For patent information, visit www.absolute.com/patents. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained in this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE
04:01pABSOLUTE : to Present at the 15th Annual AGC Partners' Information Security & Br..
BU
02/05ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Will Provide Security- and Cost-Conscious Administrators wit..
AQ
02/05ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/04ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : One of the Largest US School Districts Selects Absolute Soft..
BU
02/04ABSOLUTE : Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
01/21ABSOLUTE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/21ABSOLUTE : to Host Conference Call for Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Resu..
BU
01/03ABSOLUTE : to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
2018ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors
AQ
2018ABSOLUTE : Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 98,3 M
EBIT 2019 9,10 M
Net income 2019 6,42 M
Finance 2019 34,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 41,19
P/E ratio 2020 33,44
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
Capitalization 274 M
Chart ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Absolute Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,16 $
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christy Wyatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel P. Ryan Chairman
Errol Olsen Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Covell Chief Information Officer
Gregory R. Monahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE15.12%274
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.43%126 050
ACCENTURE13.10%101 660
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.62%100 437
VMWARE, INC.23.74%69 698
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.15%65 479
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.