Absolute : to Present at the 15th Annual AGC Partners' Information Security & Broader Technology Growth Conference

Absolute
(TSX: ABT), the leader in endpoint resilience, today announced that
Christy Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer and Errol Olsen, Chief Financial
Officer will participate at the 15th Annual AGC
Partners’ Information Security & Broader Technology Growth Conference.
Date:
Monday, March 4, 2019
Location:
Hilton, Union Square, San Francisco
To learn more or request an invitation to the event, visit http://agcpartners.com/events/agc-partners-2019-information-security-broader-technology-growth-conference/.
About Absolute
Absolute empowers more than 12,000 customers worldwide to protect
devices, data, applications, and users against theft or attack—both on
and off the corporate network. With the industry’s only tamper-proof
endpoint visibility and control solution, Absolute allows IT
organizations to enforce asset management, security hygiene, and data
compliance for today’s remote digital workforces. Absolute’s patented
Persistence® technology is embedded in the firmware of Dell,
HP, Lenovo, and 22 other leading manufacturers’ devices for
vendor-agnostic coverage, tamper-proof resilience, and ease of
deployment. See how it works at www.absolute.com
and follow us on Twitter at @absolutecorp.
