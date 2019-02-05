Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Absolute Software    ABT   CA00386B1094

ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE (ABT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TSX lifted by strong corporate earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 10:21am EST
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as upbeat quarterly results from WestJet Airlines Ltd and others boosted sentiment.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (1444 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was up 45.62 points, or 0.29 percent, at 15,647.94.

* WestJet Airlines rose 2.4 percent after reporting a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, as a rise in passenger traffic helped offset an increase in expenses.

* The industrials sector gained 0.5 percent.

* Absolute Software Corp climbed 6.4 percent, helping lift the technology sector 0.4 percent, after the company beat quarterly profit estimates and forecast strong full-year revenue.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were higher.

* The energy sector dipped 0.1 percent on lower oil prices as U.S. crude prices fell 1.2 percent and Brent crude lost 0.8 percent.

* The financials sector gained 0.3 percent.

* On the TSX, 151 issues were higher, while 81 issues declined for a 1.86-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 26.23 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of Canada Goose Holdings, which jumped 3.5 percent, followed by Alacer Gold Corp, which rose 3.2 percent.

* Cronos Group Inc fell 7.4 percent, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Aphria Inc, down 4.4 percent. The cannabis firms cooled off after a two-day rally.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc and Bombardier.

* The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 22 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 39.03 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE 6.01% 8.64 Delayed Quote.6.20%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.26% 15649.46 Delayed Quote.8.26%
WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. 3.32% 20.83 Delayed Quote.12.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE
10:21aTSX lifted by strong corporate earnings
RE
09:07aABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Will Provide Security- and Cost-Conscious Administrators wit..
AQ
02/05ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/04ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : One of the Largest US School Districts Selects Absolute Soft..
BU
02/04ABSOLUTE : Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
01/21ABSOLUTE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/21ABSOLUTE : to Host Conference Call for Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Resu..
BU
01/03ABSOLUTE : to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
2018ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors
AQ
2018ABSOLUTE : Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 98,2 M
EBIT 2019 5,97 M
Net income 2019 5,28 M
Finance 2019 34,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 47,56
P/E ratio 2020 37,82
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capitalization 255 M
Chart ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Absolute Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,96 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christy Wyatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel P. Ryan Chairman
Errol Olsen Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Covell Chief Information Officer
Gregory R. Monahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE6.20%255
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.93%122 860
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.30%107 268
ACCENTURE11.02%99 793
VMWARE, INC.11.51%62 676
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING9.54%62 569
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.