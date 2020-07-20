Log in
Absolute : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/20/2020 | 03:07pm EDT

Absolute® (TSX: ABT) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.08 per share on its common shares, payable in cash on August 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2020.

Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

About Absolute

Absolute is the leader in Endpoint Resilience™ and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform, embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint® security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

©2020 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and SELF-HEALING ENDPOINT are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.


© Business Wire 2020
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION71.61%467
ACCENTURE5.40%141 197
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.66%111 084
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.14%110 185
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.43%63 435
VMWARE, INC.-7.81%58 638
