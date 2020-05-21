Absolute : Honored as a Finalist in Two Categories for BC Tech Association's 2020 Technology Impact Awards

Only company to be recognized in two Award Categories: Company of the Year – Anchor Success and Tech Culture of the Year

Absolute® (ABT.TO), the leader in Endpoint Resilience™, announced that it has been selected as a finalist for two BC Tech Association 2020 Technology Impact Awards (TIAs), one for Company of the Year – Anchor Success and the other for Tech Culture of the Year. Absolute is the only company this year to be recognized in two categories.

The TIAs are British Columbia's biggest and longest running tech award program. This year's theme of "Purpose" is particularly poignant during these challenging times, and the caliber of finalists showcased the BC tech community’s commitment to bring forth innovative solutions that positively impact the world.

Being recognized as an ‘Anchor’ company validates Absolute’s status as an established leader in the BC technology industry and ecosystem. Absolute has been delivering critical cybersecurity solutions for almost three decades and has directly and indirectly contributed, and continues to contribute, in many ways to the growth of the BC tech industry.

Absolute fosters a work environment where collaboration, big ideas and world-class execution are rewarded. Absolute's culture is directly linked to the innovation it delivers to the market. Resilience is not just a tag line or just a benefit it delivers to customers, but rather, part of the DNA of the company’s entire workforce.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized as a finalist for two categories in the TIAs, given the stature of the other recognized finalists and because of our laser focus to safeguard our employees and help our customers during this time,” said Christy Wyatt, President and CEO of Absolute. “We talk a lot about Resilience in all we do – our products and our culture. Because our solutions are rooted in the hardware of a half billion devices, our customers can trust our undeletable defense, so they can focus on saving lives, fighting fraud, moving markets and protecting passengers, to name a few.”

The TIA winners are expected to be announced in the fall. Absolute wishes all of the TIA finalists the best of luck.

About the BC Tech Association

Making B.C. the best place to grow and scale a tech company has been the mission of the BC Tech Association since 1993. While BC tech companies focus on growing their businesses, BC Tech has been providing opportunities for its members to collaborate, learn, and grow together. To learn more visit www.wearebctech.com

About Absolute

Absolute serves as the industry benchmark for Endpoint Resilience, visibility and control. Embedded in over a half-billion devices, the company enables more than 12,000 customers with Self-Healing Endpoint® security, always-connected visibility into their devices, data, users, and applications – whether endpoints are on or off the corporate network – and the ultimate level of control and confidence required to support the modern enterprise. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

