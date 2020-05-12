Absolute Software : to Present at 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Absolute® (ABT.TO), the leader in Endpoint Resilience™, today announced Christy Wyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Leigh Ramsden, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 3:45PM ET.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

About Absolute

Absolute serves as the industry benchmark for Endpoint Resilience, visibility and control. Embedded in over a half-billion devices, the company enables more than 12,000 customers with Self-Healing Endpoint® security, always-connected visibility into their devices, data, users, and applications – whether endpoints are on or off the corporate network – and the ultimate level of control and confidence required to support the modern enterprise. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

