Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Absolute Software Corporation    ABT   CA00386B1094

ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION

(ABT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Absolute Software : to Present at 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Absolute® (ABT.TO), the leader in Endpoint Resilience™, today announced Christy Wyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Leigh Ramsden, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 3:45PM ET.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

About Absolute
Absolute serves as the industry benchmark for Endpoint Resilience, visibility and control. Embedded in over a half-billion devices, the company enables more than 12,000 customers with Self-Healing Endpoint® security, always-connected visibility into their devices, data, users, and applications – whether endpoints are on or off the corporate network – and the ultimate level of control and confidence required to support the modern enterprise. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

©2020 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, SELF-HEALING ENDPOINT, and PERSISTENCE are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORAT
11:10aABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : to Present at 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media..
BU
05/11ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
05/07CITRIX : Absolute Empowers Customers to Extend Power of Self-Healing to More Mis..
AQ
05/07ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/05ABSOLUTE : Empowers Customers to Extend Power of Self-Healing to More Mission-Cr..
BU
05/04ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : New Absolute Insights Reveal Increases in Enterprise and Edu..
AQ
04/30ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : New Absolute Insights Reveal Increases in Enterprise and Edu..
BU
04/27ABSOLUTE : to Host Conference Call for Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Resul..
BU
04/20ABSOLUTE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/07ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service Rely on Absolute ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 104 M
EBIT 2020 14,0 M
Net income 2020 9,64 M
Finance 2020 40,4 M
Yield 2020 2,87%
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
P/E ratio 2021 37,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,86x
EV / Sales2021 2,59x
Capitalization 337 M
Chart ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Absolute Software Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,28  $
Last Close Price 7,95  $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christy Wyatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel P. Ryan Chairman
Nicko van Someren Chief Technology Officer
William Morris Executive Vice President-Engineering
Dianne Lapierre Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION27.01%334
ACCENTURE-10.84%119 602
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.54%108 847
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.38%95 671
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.18%62 150
VMWARE, INC.-7.03%58 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group