Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK

(ADCB)
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank : UAE lender ADCB says seeks joint administrators for NMC Health

04/04/2020 | 11:32am EDT

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank applied to Britain's High Court on April 2 to appoint joint administrators for troubled hospital operator NMC Health, the bank said in a bourse filing on Saturday.

ADCB, which is one of NMC Health PLC's 80 Gulf and international creditors, said the move was aimed at safeguarding the future of the London-listed company and its subsidiaries.

ADCB said last week its exposure to NMC Health was about $981 million, as the London-listed company recently revised its debt position to $6.6 billion, much higher than earlier estimated.

NMC, the biggest private healthcare provider in the United Arab Emirates, has seen its stock more than halve in value since December and trading in its shares was suspended in February.

The decline was triggered by a report by short seller Muddy Waters that questioned the company's financial statements.

The ADCB's High Court filing came before NMC Health's new executive chairman said earlier on Saturday he would work with authorities in Britain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to recover misused funds and called on the company's creditors for a debt standstill.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Helen Popper)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK -4.93% 4.63 End-of-day quote.-4.93%
NMC HEALTH PLC -0.17% 938.4 Delayed Quote.-46.89%
