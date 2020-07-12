What's in a name? Banks count cost of loans in NMC collapse

(Repeats with no changes to text)
DUBAI/LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - As the crisis engulfing
his business empire deepened, Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty met with
Bank of Baroda officials in mid-March to discuss the $250
million he and his firms owed.
The loans were granted on the strength of Shetty's
reputation as a billionaire and his businesses, in particular,
NMC Health, the Middle East-focused hospital group he made his
fortune from, according to court filings.
Borrowing on the basis of reputation, known as "name
lending", and taking on a large exposure to one person or entity
is not unusual in the Gulf region despite previous episodes
going badly wrong, bankers and analysts told Reuters.
Shetty, an Abu Dhabi-based Indian entrepreneur, was feted as
the Gulf's ultimate immigrant success story and NMC Health, the
United Arab Emirates' largest private hospital group, borrowed
without having to provide collateral from dozens of banks either
headquartered or with bases in the region.
NMC's implosion this year amid allegations of fraud and the
disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debts has left some
UAE banks and overseas lenders nursing heavy losses and prompted
legal battles to try and recover money owed.
India's Bank of Baroda is suing Shetty for backing away from
an agreement it says was decided at the March meeting to give
the bank 16 properties as collateral for the debts and to secure
additional guarantees. Shetty has said the agreement was a
"fraudulent document", according to a statement of objection
filed to the court on June 16 and seen by Reuters.
Shetty has also argued that the loans were issued in the UAE
and cannot be enforced in a court in India, according to the
June 16 filing. The bank has said the loans were granted from
its local offices in UAE, Oman and Mumbai.
Bank of Baroda did not respond to a request for comment. A
representative for Shetty declined to comment.
The businessman has previously blamed a small group of
current and former executives of his companies for NMC's
failure, alleging that they used forged documents to borrow on
his behalf.
In the June 16 filing, Shetty’s lawyers said he had
submitted a complaint to the Federal Attorney General in Abu
Dhabi that he was a victim of fraud, forgery and money
laundering.
UAE banks have already declared exposure of over $2 billion
to NMC, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)
accounting for nearly $1 billion of that.
ADCB has written off more than a quarter of its NMC debts.
But given the healthcare group had a long list of creditors and
a complex web of off-balance sheet loans, banks could be facing
higher eventual losses at a time when the oil-rich region is
dealing with lower crude prices and the impact of the
coronavirus.
"The risk right now is that the provisions that the banks
have taken may not be enough and they may have to take more,"
said Shabbir Malik, banking analyst at EFG Hermes.
ADCB said in a bourse filing it is working closely with the
joint administrators, other creditors, stakeholders and
regulators to ensure investigations are exhaustive and to bring
to justice those involved in the alleged "fraudulent behaviour"
at NMC. It did not provide further comment.
NMC was put into administration in April and Alvarez &
Marsal, its administrators, said in late May that they were
conducting an investigation of its borrowings and suspected
fraud across multiple jurisdictions. The administrators declined
to comment further.
NAME LENDING
NMC borrowed money without having to provide collateral from
around 80 banks, over a third of them lenders headquartered in
the Gulf, according to a list of unsecured creditors published
by Alvarez & Marsal.
Shetty's loans from Bank of Baroda were granted from some of
its local offices where, according to a source close to the
bank, his solvency was never questioned.
Bank of Baroda said it received multiple personal and
corporate guarantees in return for the loans, according to a
filing by the bank in its case against Shetty.
In Saudi Arabia, the collapse of two business empires in
2009 - the Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi & Brothers (AHAB) conglomerate
and Maan al-Sanea’s Saad Group – were in part the result of name
lending practices.
After over a decade, creditors to the two companies are
still struggling to secure some $14 billion in court-approved
claims.
"The actual issue with NMC would have been relatively hard
to predict," said Redmond Ramsdale, head of Middle East bank
ratings at Fitch Ratings.
Banks in the Gulf region tend to rely more on cash flow to
lend to companies instead of collateral partly because
insolvency rules are relatively new and untested compared to
bankruptcy proceedings in the United Kingdom (UK) or the United
States, lawyers and analysts say.
Competition for customers is also fierce, with over 50 banks
in the UAE, a country of 9.4 million people.
UAE's central bank, which is in charge of regulating the
banking sector, has not publicly commented on the NMC debacle.
It said this week that while the COVID-19 pandemic poses
challenges, the country's banks can withstand any scale of shock
because they are well capitalised.
UK's Financial Conduct Authority told NMC in late February
that it has commenced a formal enforcement investigation against
the company, formerly a member of Britain's prestigious FTSE 100
index, while the UK's accounting regulator has opened an
investigation into EY's audit of NMC Health.
EY has said it will cooperate with the review and declined
further comment.
NMC's financial irregularities came to light when
short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financial statement
late last year. NMC initially said that Muddy Waters' report was
“false and misleading”.
"We thought they understated their debt by at least several
hundred million dollars, and that cash balances were overstated.
But 4 billion dollars of undisclosed debt, nobody can find a rug
big enough to cover that up, and that's why it went the way it
went,” said Muddy Waters’ founder Carson Block.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
(Additional reporting by Abhirup Roy and Nupur Anand in Mumbai.
Editing by Carmel Crimmins)