Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ETIHAD AIRWAYS AND ADNOC DISTRIBUTION EXPAND THEIR PARTNERSHIP BRINGING MORE BENEFITS TO LOYALTY PROGRAMME MEMBERS

Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, together with ADNOC Distribution, the UAE's leading fuel and convenience retailer, have expanded their successful partnership to bring greater reward benefits to members through a reciprocal agreement.

This partnership is an extension of the decades-long relationship between Etihad Airways and ADNOC Distribution, and the first partnership allowing members of both loyalty programmes to convert reward points between the two, meaning Etihad Guest Miles can be converted to ADNOC Rewards Points and vice versa. For every one Etihad Guest Mile, members will receive 20 ADNOC Rewards Points, and for every 110 ADNOC Rewards Points, members will receive one Mile.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said 'ADNOC Distribution is an Abu Dhabi institution, and a life-long partner of Etihad Airways. Today, we further extend our partnership with ADNOC Distribution following the success of the Fuel Up & Fly off campaign, where lucky members won return flights on weekly basis. As we continue to enhance our Etihad Guest programme, providing our members with lifestyle, retail and travel benefits, ADNOC Distribution is the perfect partner to offer our Guests more earn and redeem opportunities.'

Mohamed Al Hashimi, Chief Operating Officer, ADNOC Distribution, said: 'Etihad has been the flagship partner for our new loyalty programme, ADNOC Rewards, and through this new cross-redeemable points program with Etihad Guest, we hope to offer members even greater rewards.

'With more than 750,000 members, this unique proposition allows our loyal customers to access exclusive offers and benefits across all their journeys, whether that be on ground and in the air.'

ADNOC Distribution is the newest addition to Etihad Guest's ever-expanding range of partners, bringing its 7 million members a broader range of earn and redeem benefits. To become an Etihad Guest member, join for free by visiting www.etihadguest.com/join.

Registering for ADNOC Rewards is free and easy and can be done through the ADNOC Distribution app and website, or by visiting any ADNOC Distribution service station. Visit https://www.adnocdistribution.ae/en/adnoc-rewards for full terms and conditions.