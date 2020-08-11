Log in
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTR

(ADNOCDIST)
Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ETIHAD AIRWAYS AND ADNOC DISTRIBUTION EXPAND THEIR PARTNERSHIP BRINGING MORE BENEFITS TO LOYALTY PROGRAMME MEMBERS

08/11/2020 | 04:24am EDT

Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, together with ADNOC Distribution, the UAE's leading fuel and convenience retailer, have expanded their successful partnership to bring greater reward benefits to members through a reciprocal agreement.

This partnership is an extension of the decades-long relationship between Etihad Airways and ADNOC Distribution, and the first partnership allowing members of both loyalty programmes to convert reward points between the two, meaning Etihad Guest Miles can be converted to ADNOC Rewards Points and vice versa. For every one Etihad Guest Mile, members will receive 20 ADNOC Rewards Points, and for every 110 ADNOC Rewards Points, members will receive one Mile.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said 'ADNOC Distribution is an Abu Dhabi institution, and a life-long partner of Etihad Airways. Today, we further extend our partnership with ADNOC Distribution following the success of the Fuel Up & Fly off campaign, where lucky members won return flights on weekly basis. As we continue to enhance our Etihad Guest programme, providing our members with lifestyle, retail and travel benefits, ADNOC Distribution is the perfect partner to offer our Guests more earn and redeem opportunities.'

Mohamed Al Hashimi, Chief Operating Officer, ADNOC Distribution, said: 'Etihad has been the flagship partner for our new loyalty programme, ADNOC Rewards, and through this new cross-redeemable points program with Etihad Guest, we hope to offer members even greater rewards.

'With more than 750,000 members, this unique proposition allows our loyal customers to access exclusive offers and benefits across all their journeys, whether that be on ground and in the air.'

ADNOC Distribution is the newest addition to Etihad Guest's ever-expanding range of partners, bringing its 7 million members a broader range of earn and redeem benefits. To become an Etihad Guest member, join for free by visiting www.etihadguest.com/join.

Registering for ADNOC Rewards is free and easy and can be done through the ADNOC Distribution app and website, or by visiting any ADNOC Distribution service station. Visit https://www.adnocdistribution.ae/en/adnoc-rewards for full terms and conditions.

Disclaimer

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 08:23:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 18 743 M 5 103 M 5 103 M
Net income 2020 1 800 M 490 M 490 M
Net Debt 2020 2 523 M 687 M 687 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 6,40%
Capitalization 39 375 M 10 720 M 10 721 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 10,0%
Chart ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC
Duration : Period :
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,12 AED
Last Close Price 3,15 AED
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ahmed Al-Shamsi Chief Executive Officer
Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamed Al-Hashemi Chief Operating Officer
Petri Pentti Chief Financial Officer
Abdulaziz Abdulla Al-Hajri Non-executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION PJSC6.42%10 720
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.10%1 761 634
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-49.25%116 314
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.46%110 791
TOTAL SE-32.44%101 613
GAZPROM-27.13%59 996
