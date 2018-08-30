Log in
ABZENA PLC
Abzena : Change of Adviser

08/30/2018 | 07:37pm CEST

Abzena plc

Change of Adviser

Cambridge, UK, 30 August 2018 - Abzena plc (AIM: ABZA, 'Abzena' or the 'Group'), a life sciences group providing services and technologies to enable development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products, announces the appointment of N+1 Singer as its Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker with immediate effect.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Abzena plc

John Burt, Chief Executive Officer Julian Smith, Chief Financial Officer

+44 1223 903498

N+1 Singer

Aubrey Powell / Ben Farrow

+44 20 7496 3000

Instinctif Partners

Melanie Toyne Sewell / Alex Shaw

+44 20 7457 2020

abzena@instinctif.com

Notes to Editors

Abzena (AIM: ABZA) provides proprietary technologies and complementary services to enable the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products.

The term 'ABZENAInside' is used by Abzena to describe products that have been created using its proprietary technologies and are being developed by its partners, and include Composite Human Antibodies™ and ThioBridge™ Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs). Abzena has the potential to earn future licence fees, milestone payments and/or royalties on ABZENAInside products.

Abzena offers the following services and technologies across its principal sites in Cambridge (UK), San Diego, California (USA) and Bristol, Pennsylvania (USA):

· Biology research studies, including immunogenicity assessment of candidate biopharmaceutical products and bioassay development;

· Protein engineering to create humanized antibodies and deimmunised therapeutic proteins;

· Cell line development for the manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies;

· Contract process development and GMP manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins for preclinical and clinical studies;

· Contract synthetic chemistry and bioconjugation research services, focused on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs);

· Proprietary site-specific conjugation technologies and novel payloads for ADC development;

· GMP manufacturing of ADC linkers, payloads & combined linker-payloads; and

· GMP analytical services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing projects.

For more information, please see www.abzena.com.

Disclaimer

Abzena plc published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 17:36:02 UTC
