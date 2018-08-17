Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Abzena PLC    ABZA   GB00BN65QN46

ABZENA PLC (ABZA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/17 11:28:28 am
15.15 GBp   +0.17%
11:46aABZENA : Form 8.3 -
PU
11:36aABZENA : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Abzena
PU
10:01aABZENA : Form 8.3 - ABZENA PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Abzena : Form 8.3 -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 11:46am CEST

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Woodford Investment Management Ltd

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Abzena PLC

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

16/08/2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Common Stock

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

50,724,956

23.67886%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

50,724,956

23.67886%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

17/08/2018

Contact name:

Jasmine Barnes-Keywood

Telephone number:

01865 809062

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Abzena plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 09:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABZENA PLC
11:46aABZENA : Form 8.3 -
PU
11:36aABZENA : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Abzena
PU
10:01aABZENA : Form 8.3 - ABZENA PLC
PU
09:30aABZENA : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Abzena Plc
PU
08/16ABZENA : ABZA); Astro Bidco (BidCo) to acquire ABZA for £34.4m on an all cash of..
AQ
08/16ABZENA : Update on partial monetisation
PU
08/16ABZENA : Recommended Cash Offer for Abzena plc
PU
08/09ABZENA : Signs Protein Engineering Agreement with NYU Langone Health
AQ
08/09ABZENA : technology used to enhance Faron Pharma`s cancer drug
AQ
08/08ABZENA : First ABZENA Inside GMP drug substance released
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 26,8 M
EBIT 2019 -11,1 M
Net income 2019 -9,82 M
Debt 2019 2,89 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capitalization 12,9 M
Chart ABZENA PLC
Duration : Period :
Abzena PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABZENA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,51  GBP
Spread / Average Target 237%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William John Edward Burt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Thomas Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Johnson Chief Operating Officer
Julian Matthew Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
James Mills Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABZENA PLC-50.41%17
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%29 145
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC23.63%24 472
LONZA GROUP18.31%23 390
INCYTE CORPORATION-28.36%14 126
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.38.71%11 851
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.