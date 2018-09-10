Log in
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Abzena : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Abzena Plc

0
09/10/2018 | 01:12pm CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Peel Hunt LLP

(b) Name of offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Abzena Plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Astro Bidco Limited

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

07 September 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary Shares

Buy

55,403

15.50 GBx

15.50 GBx

Ordinary Shares

Sell

Nil

-

-

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

Date of disclosure:

10 September 2018

Contact name:

Paul Crispin

Telephone number:

0207 418 8988

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Abzena plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:11:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 26,6 M
EBIT 2019 -11,1 M
Net income 2019 -9,82 M
Debt 2019 1,23 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 33,2 M
Chart ABZENA PLC
Duration : Period :
Abzena PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABZENA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,62  GBP
Spread / Average Target 300%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William John Edward Burt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Thomas Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Johnson Chief Operating Officer
James Mills Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Campbell Bunce Senior Vice President-Scientific Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABZENA PLC-49.18%43
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%31 088
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.74%25 733
LONZA GROUP17.66%23 788
INCYTE CORPORATION-26.97%14 704
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.44.77%12 298
