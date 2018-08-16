Log in
ABZENA PLC
Abzena : Update on partial monetisation

08/16/2018 | 08:26am CEST

Abzena plc

Update on partial monetisation of ABZENA Insideportfolio

Cambridge, UK, 16 August 2018- Abzena plc (AIM: ABZA, 'Abzena' or the 'Company'), the life sciences group providing services and technologies to enable the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products, confirms that following the announcement today of a recommended cash offer for the Company, it has terminated discussions to sell an interest in its entitlements to future royalties which may arise from certain ABZENA Insideproducts.

This announcement is released by Abzena plc and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ('MAR'), encompassing information relating to the Group's fundraising activities, and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by John Burt, Chief Executive Officer.

Enquiries:

Abzena plc

John Burt, Chief Executive Officer

+44 1223 903498

Numis Securities (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Paul Gillam (Corporate Finance)

James Black (Corporate Broking)

+44 20 7260 1000

N+1 Singer (Joint Broker)

Aubrey Powell / Liz Yong

+44 20 7496 3000

Instinctif Partners

Melanie Toyne Sewell / Rozi Morris / Alex Shaw

+44 20 7457 2020

abzena@instinctif.com

Notes to Editors

About Abzena

Abzena (AIM: ABZA) provides proprietary technologies and complementary services to enable the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products.

The term 'ABZENAInside' is used by Abzena to describe products that have been created using its proprietary technologies and are being developed by its partners, and include Composite Human Antibodies™ and ThioBridge™ Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs). Abzena has the potential to earn future licence fees, milestone payments and/or royalties on ABZENAInside products.

Abzena offers the following services and technologies across its principal sites in Cambridge (UK), San Diego, California (USA) and Bristol, Pennsylvania (USA):

· Biology research studies, including immunogenicity assessment of candidate biopharmaceutical products and bioassay development;

· Protein engineering to create humanized antibodies and deimmunised therapeutic proteins;

· Cell line development for the manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies;

· Contract process development and GMP manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins for preclinical and clinical studies;

· Contract synthetic chemistry and bioconjugation research services, focused on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs);

· Proprietary site-specific conjugation technologies and novel payloads for ADC development;

· GMP manufacturing of ADC linkers, payloads & combined linker-payloads; and

· GMP analytical services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing projects.

For more information, please see www.abzena.com.

Disclaimer

Abzena plc published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 06:25:10 UTC
