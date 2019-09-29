Acacia Coal : Corporate governance statement 0 09/29/2019 | 10:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields A C A C I A C O A L L I M I T E D Corporate Governance Statement OVERVIEW ASX Principles of Corporate Governance The Company, as a listed entity, must comply with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Australian Securities Exchange Limited ("ASX") Listing Rules ("ASX Listing Rules"), and other laws applicable in Australia and in countries where the Company operates. ASX Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires ASX listed companies to report on the extent to which they have followed the Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations ("ASX Principles") 3rd Edition released by the ASX Corporate Governance Council on 27 March 2014, which take effect for the Company from 1 July 2014. The ASX Principles require the Board to consider carefully the development and adoption of appropriate corporate governance policies and practices founded on the ASX Principles. Compliance with ASX Principles of Corporate Governance The Company's corporate governance practices were in place throughout the year ended 30 June 2017 and comply in all material respects with the ASX Principles unless otherwise stated. As the Company's activities develop in size, nature and scope the implementation of additional corporate governance structures will be given further consideration. Details of the Company's compliance with the ASX Principles are set out below. Copies of corporate governance policies are accessible on the Company's website at www.acaciacoal.com PRINCIPLE 1: LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT A listed entity should establish and disclose the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management and how their performance is monitored and evaluated. RECOMMENDATION 1.1: A listed entity should disclose: the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management. The Company's practice: The Board considers that the essential responsibility of directors is to oversee the Company's activities for the benefit of its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders and to protect and enhance shareholder value. Responsibility for management of the Company's business is delegated to the Executive Chairman, who is accountable to the Board. Further, the Board takes specific responsibility for:- Contributing to the development of and approving corporate strategy;

Appointing, assessing the performance of and, if necessary removing the Executive Chairman;

Reviewing and approving business plans, the annual budget and financial plans including available resources and major capital expenditure initiatives;

Overseeing and monitoring:

Organizational performance and the achievement of strategic goals and objectives Compliance with the Company's code of conduct Progress of major capital expenditures and other corporate projects including acquisitions, mergers and divestments;

Monitoring financial performance including approval of the annual, half yearly and quarterly reports and liaison with the auditor;

Ensuring there are effective management processes in place, including reviewing and ratifying systems of risk identification and management, ensuring appropriate and adequate internal control processes, and that monitoring and reporting procedures for these systems are effective;

Enhancing and protecting the Company's reputation;

Approving major capital expenditure, capital management, acquisitions and divestments;

Reporting to shareholders;

Appointment of directors; and

Any other matter considered desirable and in the interest of the Company. A C A C I A C O A L L I M I T E D Corporate Governance Statement RECOMMENDATION 1.2: A listed entity should: undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. The Company's Practice Going forward, the Company will ensure that appropriate checks as to character, experience, education, are undertaken before it appoints a person, or puts forward to security holders a new candidate for election, as a director. In addition, the Company will provide the following information to security holders in relation to all candidates standing for election or re-election as a director: biographical details, including qualifications, experience and skills, details of any other material directorships held by the candidate, any material adverse information revealed by the relevant checks, and details of any factors that may influence the candidate's capacity to bring an independent judgement to bear on issues before the Board. In addition, security holders are provided with the following information in the case of all candidates standing for re-election: the term of office currently served by the director, a statement as to whether the Board considers the candidate to be an independent director, and whether the Board supports the re-election of the candidate. RECOMMENDATION 1.3: A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. The Company's Practice The Company ensures that a contracts are in place for all directors setting out the terms of their appointment. RECOMMENDATION 1.4: The company secretary of a listed company should be accountable directly to the Board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board. The Company's Practice The company secretary of the Company is accountable to the Board, through the chair, and is responsible for advising the Board on governance matters, monitoring that Board policy and procedures are followed, coordinating the timely completion and despatch of Board papers, ensuring that the business at Board meetings is accurately captured in the minutes, and helping to organise and facilitate the induction and professional development of directors. RECOMMENDATION 1.5: A listed entity should: have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the Board or a relevant committee of the Board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them; disclose that policy or a summary of it; and disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the Board or a relevant committee of the Board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them, and either: the respective proportions of men and women on the Board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. The Company's Practice The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy, available on the Company's website, which includes a requirement that the Board set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity that are appropriate for the Company. The Board has set measurable objectives for the Company's Diversity Policy, which are reviewed and assessed on an annual basis at a Board level. As at the balance date the respective proportions of men and women on the Board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation are as follows: A C A C I A C O A L L I M I T E D Corporate Governance Statement Board Senior Executives Whole Organisation Men 3 1 4 Women - - - The Company is not a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, as it is not a non-public sector employer with 100 or more employees in Australia. RECOMMENDATION 1.6: A listed entity should: have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors; and disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. The Company's Practice The Company has adopted a Nomination Policy which sets out the process of annual evaluation of the Board. Evaluation of the Board is carried out on a continuing and informal basis. An informal performance evaluation of the Board is carried out annually. RECOMMENDATION 1.7: A listed entity should: have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. The Company's Practice The Company has adopted a Nomination Policy which sets out the process of annual evaluation of the Company's senior executives. An informal assessment of progress is undertaken during each reporting period, and all senior executives are subject to an annual performance evaluation. PRINCIPLE 2: STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE A listed entity should have a board of an appropriate size, composition, skills and commitment to enable it to discharge its duties effectively. RECOMMENDATION 2.1: The board of a listed entity should: have a nomination committee which: has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and is chaired by an independent director; and disclose: the charter of the committee; the members of the committee; and as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. The Company's Practice: Given the Company's current size and stage of development, it is not considered necessary to have a separate Nomination Committee. The Board as a whole will identify candidates and assess their skills in deciding whether an individual has the potential to add value to the Company. The Board may also seek independent advice to assist with the identification process. The Nomination Committee Policy has been adopted by the Board which provides for the proper assessment of prospective directors and includes, but is not limited to, their relevant experience and achievements, compatibility A C A C I A C O A L L I M I T E D Corporate Governance Statement with other Board members, credibility within the Company's scope of activities, and intellectual and physical ability to undertake Board duties and responsibilities. At present the 3 directors perform the duty and are considered independent directors. RECOMMENDATION 2.2: A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership. The Company's Practice: The Board considers that the composition of the existing Board is appropriate given the scope and size of the Company's operations and the skills matrix of the existing Board members, however, the Board does not consider it necessary to maintain a Board "skills matrix" at this stage of the Company's development. The skills, experience and expertise of each of the Company's Directors are set out in the Directors' Report of the Annual Report. RECOMMENDATION 2.3: A listed entity should disclose: the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors; if a director has an interest, position, association or relationship of the type described in the ASX Principles but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and the length of service of each director. The Company's Practice: The Board considers Mr Adam Santa Maria, Mr Logan Robertson and Mr Brett Lawrence to be independent Directors of the Company. While Mr Santa Maria has a commercial relationship with the Company, it is on arm's length terms and as required by the Company. The length of service of each director is as follows: Director Title Appointment Date Length of Service Adam Santa Maria Non-executive Chairman 16 December 2015 44 months Logan Robertson Non-executive Director 18 December 2015 44 months Brett Lawrence Non-executive Director 2 August 2016 36 months RECOMMENDATION 2.4: A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent directors. The Company's Practice: The Board consists of independent Directors, complying with this recommendation. Given the scope and size of the Company's current operations and the skills matrix of the existing Board members, the Board considers that the composition of the existing Board is appropriate. RECOMMENDATION 2.5: The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the CEO of the entity. The Company's Practice: The Chairman, Mr Adam Santa Maria, is an independent Director and not the CEO of the Company. RECOMMENDATION 2.6: A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors and provide appropriate professional development opportunities for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively. A C A C I A C O A L L I M I T E D Corporate Governance Statement The Company's Practice: The Board regularly and informally reviews whether the Directors as a group have the skills, knowledge and familiarity with the Company and its operating environment requirement to fulfil their role on the Board effectively. If any gaps are identified, the Board will consider what training or development could be undertaken to fill those gaps. Where necessary, the Company will provide resources to help develop and maintain the Directors' skills and knowledge. PRINCIPLE 3: ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY A listed entity should act ethically and responsibly RECOMMENDATION 3.1: A listed entity should: have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and employees; and disclose that code or a summary of it. The Company's Practice: The Company has established a formal code of conduct to guide the Directors, the Managing Director (or equivalent), management and employees with respect to the practices necessary to maintain confidence in the Company's integrity, the practices necessary to take into account legal obligations and reasonable expectations of stakeholders, and the responsibility and accountability of individuals for reporting and investigating reports of unethical practices. The code of conduct is disclosed on the Company's website. PRINCIPLE 4: SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN CORPORATE REPORTING A listed entity should have formal and rigorous processes that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting. RECOMMENDATION 4.1: The board of a listed entity should: have an audit committee which: has at least three members, all of whom are non-executive directors and a majority of whom are independent directors; and is chaired by an independent director, who is not the chair of the board, and disclose: the charter of the committee; the relevant qualifications and experience of the members of the committee; and in relation to each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including the processes for the appointment and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner. The Company's Practice: The Board considers that due to the current size and scope of operations of the Company, it does not merit the establishment of a separate audit committee. Until the situation changes the Board of carries out any necessary audit committee functions. The Board meets on a regular basis and discusses matters normally captured under the terms of reference of an audit committee, being company risk, controls and general and specific financial matters. The 3 current board members are independent directors of the Company. The appointment and removal of the Company's external auditor is subject to approval of the Board and the security holders, and the Company's current external auditors rotate the relevant audit engagement partner every five (5) years. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Acacia Coal Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 02:52:07 UTC 0 Latest news on ACACIA COAL LTD 10:53p ACACIA COAL : Corporate governance statement PU 08/29 ACACIA COAL : Soil Sampling Anomalies at Mt Bruce project PU 05/27 ACACIA COAL : Exploration commences at newly granted Mt Bruce Tenement PU 2018 ACACIA COAL : sells its shareholding in Bowen Coking Coal PU 2018 ACACIA COAL : Results of Meeting PU 2018 ACACIA COAL : Change in substantial holding PU 2018 ACACIA COAL : Issue of Rights Issue Shortfall Shares & Appendix 3B PU 2018 ACACIA COAL : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report PU 2018 ACACIA COAL LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.001 AUD for 1 existing share FA 2017 ACACIA COAL : Final Director's Interest Notice x 2 PU