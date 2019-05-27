Acacia Coal : Exploration commences at newly granted Mt Bruce Tenement

28 May 2019

Exploration Commences at Newly Granted

Mt Bruce Tenement

HIGHLIGHTS

Mt Bruce exploration activities commence

Field mapping and sampling to be undertaken to understand prospectivity for Copper- Cobalt-Nickel mineralisation

Cobalt-Nickel mineralisation Geological Field Team Engaged

Acacia Coal Limited ("AJC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged All Points Sampling ("APS") to conduct initial exploration activities at its Mt Bruce Copper-Cobalt Project.

APS will undertake a comprehensive mapping and sampling program over the Mt Bruce tenement with the aim to provide the Company with a better geological understanding of the tenement which has the potential to be prospective for Copper, Cobalt and Nickel mineralisation.

APS has mobilised a field team to collect samples which will be provided to the Company to collate and process in conjunction with its geological consultants and advisors, with the aim to provide an overview of potential initial targets for follow up. Once the sampling has been received and assessed by the Company, further updates will be provided in due course.

Overview of Mt Bruce

The Mt Bruce Copper-Cobalt project is located in central Western Australia, in close proximity to Tom Price, and comprises of a granted Exploration licence (47/3627) which covers an area of 44.36km2.