ACACIA COAL LTD

(AJC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/26
0.001 AUD   --.--%
10:18pACACIA COAL : Mt Windarra drill results
PU
09/29ACACIA COAL : Corporate governance statement
PU
08/29ACACIA COAL : Soil Sampling Anomalies at Mt Bruce project
PU
Acacia Coal : Mt Windarra drill results

09/30/2019 | 10:18pm EDT

1 October 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Lateritic nickel-cobalt and nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation confirmed at Windarra Project
  • Most of the eight reverse circulation holes display Ni and locally Co and Cu enrichment.
  • Significant intersections returned to date, include
  1. 17m @ 0.53% Ni from 60m (Hole H1)
  1. 4m @ 0.66% Ni and 0.22% Co from 55m (Hole H8) o 11m @ 0.49% Ni from 71m (Hole H8)
    • Including 6m @0.59% from 71m

Acacia Coal Ltd (ASX: AJC) ("the Company" or "Acacia") provides this drilling update for its Windarra Project, located near Laverton, WA. Assays confirm the presence of lateritic nickel- cobalt and sulphide-hostednickel-copper mineralisation on the property. The drill programme comprised nine reverse circulation holes for 946 metres.

Hole_ID

MGA51_EAST

MGA51_NORTH

RL

DIP

AZI

DEPTH

Hole_1

424295

6845575

433

-60

45

150

Hole_2

424240

6845630

433

-60

45

100

Hole_3

424210

6845600

433

-60

45

100

Hole_4

424200

6845730

433

-60

45

100

Hole_5

424170

6845700

433

-60

45

100

Hole_6

424140

6845675

433

-60

45

100

Hole_7

424060

6845875

433

-60

45

100

Hole_8

424030

6845845

433

-60

45

100

Hole_9

424000

6845820

433

-60

45

100

Summary of Windarra Drilling Results

  • 17m @ 0.53% Ni from 60m (Hole H1)
    1. Including 5m@0.61% NI from 63m
    1. Including 6m@0.66% Ni from 72m
  • 5m@0.38% Ni from 70m (Hole H2)
  • 5m@0.43% Ni from 67m (Hole H5)
  • 3m@0.6% Ni from 67m, 4m@0.46%Ni from 74m and 2m@0.40%Ni from 81
  • 2m@0.19%Co from 68m (Hole H6)
  • 3m@0.51%Ni from 44m (Hole H7)
  • 4m@0.66% Ni and 0.22% Co from 55m (Hole H8)
  • 11m@ 0.49% Ni from 71m (Hole H8)
    1. Including 6m @0.59% from 71m
  • 2m@0.38%Ni and 2m@0.15%Co from 66m (Hole H9)

The objective of the drill programme was to confirm and define the extents and grade of previously indicated lateritic nickel-cobalt and nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation within the target ultramafic lithologies captured by the project. The indicated mineralisation lies within a komatiitic xenolith preserved within a major granitoid pluton. The komatiite body most likely represents roof pendants and synclinal keel root zones of greenstone synclinoria and is thought to be stratigraphically equivalent to the Windarra Ultramafic, host to economic nickel mineralisation at the Windarra group of nickel mines.

The observed mineralisation sits within or beneath the weathered profile developed in komatiitic xenolith. Extensive transported cover sequences obscure the underlying rocks with the local geology outlined by a combination of magnetic and drilling information.

Results for eight of the nine holes have been received. Summary statistics for the eight holes are documented below:

Descriptive Statistics

Element

Mean

Std. Dev.

Count

Minimum

Maximum

# Missing

Ag

0.042

0.083

846

0.01

1.26

0

Au

1.898

4.374

846

0.37

105

0

Cu

55.665

65.021

846

1.5

889

0

Mn

727.088

1096.66

846

27.3

9000

0

Ni

1046.455

1508.803

846

10.6

8950

0

Co

86.277

216.328

846

1.5

2520

0

Pb

5.085

6.368

841

0.2

96.5

5

Zn

44.967

44.904

846

4

335

0

S

772.908

572.083

846

50

4590

0

Appendix 1 tables the full results.

Further assessment and exploration will be conducted

within the prospective geological unit after all results have been received and are assessed.

Windarra Project

The Windarra Project comprises a granted Exploration licence (39/1996) located in the Mt Margaret Goldfield of Western Australia. It lies about 25km to the west of Laverton with access via the sealed Leonora-Laverton road to Mt Windarra. The Windarra Project covers a land area of 16.11km2.

Economic nickel mineralisation at the nearby Mt Windarra area is hosted at the base of the Windarra Ultramafics, a 100- 300m thick sequence of ultramafic (komatiite) lava flows, overlain by basalts. The Windarra Ultramafics host five significant nickel deposits: two at Mt Windarra and South Windarra, and Woodline Well.

CONTACT DETAILS

Mr Adam Santa Maria

Executive Chairman

+61 8 9482 0520

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this announcement is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Jonathan King, consultant geologist, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and employed by Collective Prosperity Pty Ltd, and is an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the Project. Mr King has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which he has undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr King consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

APPENDIX 1: Mt Windarra

JORC Code, 2012 Edition- Section 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

Sampling techniques

JORC Code explanation

Comments

Nature and quality of sampling

Reverse Circulation

drilling

(eg cut channels, random chips,

was

completed in

March

or specific

specialised

industry

2019.

Drilling targeted

the

standard

measurement

tools

main enclave of prospective

appropriate to the

minerals

stratigraphy

within

the

under investigation, such

as

tenure.

The

drilling

down hole gamma sondes, or

intersected

mafic

and

handheld XRF instruments, etc).

ultramafic

lithologies

and

These examples should not be

their

weathered derivatives

taken as limiting the broad

in a narrow unit hosted within

meaning of sampling.

granitoids.

Nine RC drill holes for 946mwere completed.

Include reference to measures The samples were collectedtaken to ensure sample as 1m intervals from a

representivity and the conical splitter fed from a appropriate calibration of anycyclone.

measurement tools or systemsused.

Aspects of the determination of

Samples were submitted to

mineralisation that are Material to

SGS

Australia

with

Aqua

the Public Report. In cases where

Regia digestion and read by

'industry

standard'

work has

ICP (MS and AES) finish for Au

been done this would be

and other trace elements.

relatively

simple

(eg 'reverse

circulation drilling was used to

obtain 1 m samples from which 3

Dry,

pulverise,

75µm<1.5kg,

kg was pulverised to produce a

wet

screen

75µm,

50g

30 g

charge

for

fire assay'). In

charge

other

cases

more

explanation

may be required, such as where

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Comments

Drilling techniques

Drill Sample Recovery

there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed information.

Drill type (eg core, reverse Reverse circulation with face circulation, open-hole hammer, sampling hammer, standard rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,hole width.

sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so,by what method, etc).

Method of recording andSample weights were assessing core and chip samplerecorded by the laboratory. recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise At least two duplicate sample recovery and ensure samples were collected per representative nature of thehole.

samples.

Whether

a

relationship

exists

No sample recoveries were

between sample recovery and

reported and therefore no

grade and whether sample bias

analysis can be performed

may have occurred due to

towards bias.

preferential

loss/gain

of

fine/coarse material.

Whether core and chip samples

The drilling was not for

have been

geologically

and

mineral resource estimation

geotechnically logged to a level

purposes.

of detail to support appropriate

Logging

Mineral

Resource estimation,

mining studies and metallurgical

studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or

Logging completed is both

quantitative in nature. Core (or

qualitative and quantitative.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Acacia Coal Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 02:17:06 UTC
