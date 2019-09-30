Acacia Coal : Mt Windarra drill results

1 October 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Lateritic nickel-cobalt and nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation confirmed at Windarra Project
-
Most of the eight reverse circulation holes display Ni and locally Co and Cu enrichment.
-
Significant intersections returned to date, include
-
17m @ 0.53% Ni from 60m (Hole H1)
-
4m @ 0.66% Ni and 0.22% Co from 55m (Hole H8) o 11m @ 0.49% Ni from 71m (Hole H8)
-
-
Including 6m @0.59% from 71m
Acacia Coal Ltd (ASX: AJC) ("the Company" or "Acacia") provides this drilling update for its Windarra Project, located near Laverton, WA. Assays confirm the presence of lateritic nickel- cobalt and sulphide-hostednickel-copper mineralisation on the property. The drill programme comprised nine reverse circulation holes for 946 metres.
|
Hole_ID
|
MGA51_EAST
|
MGA51_NORTH
|
RL
|
DIP
|
AZI
|
DEPTH
|
Hole_1
|
424295
|
6845575
|
433
|
-60
|
45
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole_2
|
424240
|
6845630
|
433
|
-60
|
45
|
100
|
Hole_3
|
424210
|
6845600
|
433
|
-60
|
45
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole_4
|
424200
|
6845730
|
433
|
-60
|
45
|
100
|
Hole_5
|
424170
|
6845700
|
433
|
-60
|
45
|
100
|
Hole_6
|
424140
|
6845675
|
433
|
-60
|
45
|
100
|
Hole_7
|
424060
|
6845875
|
433
|
-60
|
45
|
100
|
Hole_8
|
424030
|
6845845
|
433
|
-60
|
45
|
100
|
Hole_9
|
424000
|
6845820
|
433
|
-60
|
45
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Summary of Windarra Drilling Results
-
17m @ 0.53% Ni from 60m (Hole H1)
-
-
Including 5m@0.61% NI from 63m
-
Including 6m@0.66% Ni from 72m
-
5m@0.38% Ni from 70m (Hole H2)
-
5m@0.43% Ni from 67m (Hole H5)
-
3m@0.6% Ni from 67m, 4m@0.46%Ni from 74m and 2m@0.40%Ni from 81
-
2m@0.19%Co from 68m (Hole H6)
-
3m@0.51%Ni from 44m (Hole H7)
-
4m@0.66% Ni and 0.22% Co from 55m (Hole H8)
-
11m@ 0.49% Ni from 71m (Hole H8)
-
-
Including 6m @0.59% from 71m
-
2m@0.38%Ni and 2m@0.15%Co from 66m (Hole H9)
The objective of the drill programme was to confirm and define the extents and grade of previously indicated lateritic nickel-cobalt and nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation within the target ultramafic lithologies captured by the project. The indicated mineralisation lies within a komatiitic xenolith preserved within a major granitoid pluton. The komatiite body most likely represents roof pendants and synclinal keel root zones of greenstone synclinoria and is thought to be stratigraphically equivalent to the Windarra Ultramafic, host to economic nickel mineralisation at the Windarra group of nickel mines.
The observed mineralisation sits within or beneath the weathered profile developed in komatiitic xenolith. Extensive transported cover sequences obscure the underlying rocks with the local geology outlined by a combination of magnetic and drilling information.
Results for eight of the nine holes have been received. Summary statistics for the eight holes are documented below:
Descriptive Statistics
|
Element
|
Mean
|
Std. Dev.
|
Count
|
Minimum
|
Maximum
|
# Missing
|
Ag
|
0.042
|
0.083
|
846
|
0.01
|
1.26
|
0
|
Au
|
1.898
|
4.374
|
846
|
0.37
|
105
|
0
|
Cu
|
55.665
|
65.021
|
846
|
1.5
|
889
|
0
|
Mn
|
727.088
|
1096.66
|
846
|
27.3
|
9000
|
0
|
Ni
|
1046.455
|
1508.803
|
846
|
10.6
|
8950
|
0
|
Co
|
86.277
|
216.328
|
846
|
1.5
|
2520
|
0
|
Pb
|
5.085
|
6.368
|
841
|
0.2
|
96.5
|
5
|
Zn
|
44.967
|
44.904
|
846
|
4
|
335
|
0
|
S
|
772.908
|
572.083
|
846
|
50
|
4590
|
0
Appendix 1 tables the full results.
Further assessment and exploration will be conducted
within the prospective geological unit after all results have been received and are assessed.
Windarra Project
The Windarra Project comprises a granted Exploration licence (39/1996) located in the Mt Margaret Goldfield of Western Australia. It lies about 25km to the west of Laverton with access via the sealed Leonora-Laverton road to Mt Windarra. The Windarra Project covers a land area of 16.11km2.
Economic nickel mineralisation at the nearby Mt Windarra area is hosted at the base of the Windarra Ultramafics, a 100- 300m thick sequence of ultramafic (komatiite) lava flows, overlain by basalts. The Windarra Ultramafics host five significant nickel deposits: two at Mt Windarra and South Windarra, and Woodline Well.
CONTACT DETAILS
Mr Adam Santa Maria
Executive Chairman
+61 8 9482 0520
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this announcement is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Jonathan King, consultant geologist, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and employed by Collective Prosperity Pty Ltd, and is an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the Project. Mr King has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which he has undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr King consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
APPENDIX 1: Mt Windarra
JORC Code, 2012 Edition- Section 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
Sampling techniques
|
JORC Code explanation
|
|
|
|
Comments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature and quality of sampling
|
|
Reverse Circulation
|
drilling
|
(eg cut channels, random chips,
|
|
was
|
completed in
|
March
|
or specific
|
specialised
|
industry
|
|
2019.
|
Drilling targeted
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
standard
|
measurement
|
tools
|
|
main enclave of prospective
|
appropriate to the
|
minerals
|
|
stratigraphy
|
within
|
|
the
|
under investigation, such
|
as
|
|
tenure.
|
The
|
drilling
|
down hole gamma sondes, or
|
|
intersected
|
mafic
|
|
and
|
handheld XRF instruments, etc).
|
|
ultramafic
|
lithologies
|
and
|
These examples should not be
|
|
their
|
weathered derivatives
|
taken as limiting the broad
|
|
in a narrow unit hosted within
|
meaning of sampling.
|
|
|
|
granitoids.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine RC drill holes for 946mwere completed.
Include reference to measures The samples were collectedtaken to ensure sample as 1m intervals from a
representivity and the conical splitter fed from a appropriate calibration of anycyclone.
measurement tools or systemsused.
|
|
Aspects of the determination of
|
|
Samples were submitted to
|
|
|
mineralisation that are Material to
|
|
SGS
|
Australia
|
with
|
Aqua
|
|
|
the Public Report. In cases where
|
|
Regia digestion and read by
|
|
|
'industry
|
standard'
|
work has
|
|
ICP (MS and AES) finish for Au
|
|
|
been done this would be
|
|
and other trace elements.
|
|
|
relatively
|
simple
|
(eg 'reverse
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
circulation drilling was used to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
obtain 1 m samples from which 3
|
|
Dry,
|
pulverise,
|
75µm<1.5kg,
|
|
|
kg was pulverised to produce a
|
|
|
|
|
wet
|
screen
|
75µm,
|
50g
|
|
|
30 g
|
charge
|
for
|
fire assay'). In
|
|
|
|
|
charge
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
cases
|
more
|
explanation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
may be required, such as where
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Comments
|
|
|
Drilling techniques
Drill Sample Recovery
there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.
Unusual commodities or
mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant
disclosure of detailed information.
Drill type (eg core, reverse Reverse circulation with face circulation, open-hole hammer, sampling hammer, standard rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,hole width.
sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so,by what method, etc).
Method of recording andSample weights were assessing core and chip samplerecorded by the laboratory. recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise At least two duplicate sample recovery and ensure samples were collected per representative nature of thehole.
samples.
|
|
|
|
|
Whether
|
a
|
relationship
|
exists
|
|
No sample recoveries were
|
|
|
|
|
between sample recovery and
|
|
reported and therefore no
|
|
|
|
|
grade and whether sample bias
|
|
analysis can be performed
|
|
|
|
|
may have occurred due to
|
|
towards bias.
|
|
|
|
|
preferential
|
loss/gain
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fine/coarse material.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether core and chip samples
|
|
The drilling was not for
|
|
|
|
|
have been
|
geologically
|
and
|
|
mineral resource estimation
|
|
|
|
|
geotechnically logged to a level
|
|
purposes.
|
|
|
|
|
of detail to support appropriate
|
|
|
|
Logging
|
|
|
Mineral
|
Resource estimation,
|
|
|
|
|
|
mining studies and metallurgical
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
studies.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether logging is qualitative or
|
|
Logging completed is both
|
|
|
|
|
quantitative in nature. Core (or
|
|
qualitative and quantitative.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
