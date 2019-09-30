Acacia Coal : Mt Windarra drill results

1 October 2019 HIGHLIGHTS Lateritic nickel-cobalt and nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation confirmed at Windarra Project

nickel-cobalt and nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation confirmed at Windarra Project Most of the eight reverse circulation holes display Ni and locally Co and Cu enrichment.

Significant intersections returned to date, include 17m @ 0.53% Ni from 60m (Hole H1) 4m @ 0.66% Ni and 0.22% Co from 55m (Hole H8) o 11m @ 0.49% Ni from 71m (Hole H8) Including 6m @0.59% from 71m Acacia Coal Ltd (ASX: AJC) ("the Company" or "Acacia") provides this drilling update for its Windarra Project, located near Laverton, WA. Assays confirm the presence of lateritic nickel- cobalt and sulphide-hostednickel-copper mineralisation on the property. The drill programme comprised nine reverse circulation holes for 946 metres. Hole_ID MGA51_EAST MGA51_NORTH RL DIP AZI DEPTH Hole_1 424295 6845575 433 -60 45 150 Hole_2 424240 6845630 433 -60 45 100 Hole_3 424210 6845600 433 -60 45 100 Hole_4 424200 6845730 433 -60 45 100 Hole_5 424170 6845700 433 -60 45 100 Hole_6 424140 6845675 433 -60 45 100 Hole_7 424060 6845875 433 -60 45 100 Hole_8 424030 6845845 433 -60 45 100 Hole_9 424000 6845820 433 -60 45 100 Summary of Windarra Drilling Results 17m @ 0.53% Ni from 60m (Hole H1) Including 5m@0.61% NI from 63m Including 6m@0.66% Ni from 72m

5m@0.38% Ni from 70m (Hole H2)

5m@0.43% Ni from 67m (Hole H5)

3m@0.6% Ni from 67m, 4m@0.46%Ni from 74m and 2m@0.40%Ni from 81

2m@0.19%Co from 68m (Hole H6)

3m@0.51%Ni from 44m (Hole H7)

4m@0.66% Ni and 0.22% Co from 55m (Hole H8)

11m@ 0.49% Ni from 71m (Hole H8)

Including 6m @0.59% from 71m

2m@0.38%Ni and 2m@0.15%Co from 66m (Hole H9)

The objective of the drill programme was to confirm and define the extents and grade of previously indicated lateritic nickel-cobalt and nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation within the target ultramafic lithologies captured by the project. The indicated mineralisation lies within a komatiitic xenolith preserved within a major granitoid pluton. The komatiite body most likely represents roof pendants and synclinal keel root zones of greenstone synclinoria and is thought to be stratigraphically equivalent to the Windarra Ultramafic, host to economic nickel mineralisation at the Windarra group of nickel mines. The observed mineralisation sits within or beneath the weathered profile developed in komatiitic xenolith. Extensive transported cover sequences obscure the underlying rocks with the local geology outlined by a combination of magnetic and drilling information. Results for eight of the nine holes have been received. Summary statistics for the eight holes are documented below: Descriptive Statistics Element Mean Std. Dev. Count Minimum Maximum # Missing Ag 0.042 0.083 846 0.01 1.26 0 Au 1.898 4.374 846 0.37 105 0 Cu 55.665 65.021 846 1.5 889 0 Mn 727.088 1096.66 846 27.3 9000 0 Ni 1046.455 1508.803 846 10.6 8950 0 Co 86.277 216.328 846 1.5 2520 0 Pb 5.085 6.368 841 0.2 96.5 5 Zn 44.967 44.904 846 4 335 0 S 772.908 572.083 846 50 4590 0 Appendix 1 tables the full results.

Further assessment and exploration will be conducted within the prospective geological unit after all results have been received and are assessed. Windarra Project The Windarra Project comprises a granted Exploration licence (39/1996) located in the Mt Margaret Goldfield of Western Australia. It lies about 25km to the west of Laverton with access via the sealed Leonora-Laverton road to Mt Windarra. The Windarra Project covers a land area of 16.11km2. Economic nickel mineralisation at the nearby Mt Windarra area is hosted at the base of the Windarra Ultramafics, a 100- 300m thick sequence of ultramafic (komatiite) lava flows, overlain by basalts. The Windarra Ultramafics host five significant nickel deposits: two at Mt Windarra and South Windarra, and Woodline Well. CONTACT DETAILS Mr Adam Santa Maria Executive Chairman +61 8 9482 0520 Competent Persons Statement The information in this announcement is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Jonathan King, consultant geologist, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and employed by Collective Prosperity Pty Ltd, and is an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the Project. Mr King has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which he has undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr King consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

APPENDIX 1: Mt Windarra JORC Code, 2012 Edition- Section 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria Sampling techniques JORC Code explanation Comments Nature and quality of sampling Reverse Circulation drilling (eg cut channels, random chips, was completed in March or specific specialised industry 2019. Drilling targeted the standard measurement tools main enclave of prospective appropriate to the minerals stratigraphy within the under investigation, such as tenure. The drilling down hole gamma sondes, or intersected mafic and handheld XRF instruments, etc). ultramafic lithologies and These examples should not be their weathered derivatives taken as limiting the broad in a narrow unit hosted within meaning of sampling. granitoids. Nine RC drill holes for 946mwere completed. Include reference to measures The samples were collectedtaken to ensure sample as 1m intervals from a representivity and the conical splitter fed from a appropriate calibration of anycyclone. measurement tools or systemsused. Aspects of the determination of Samples were submitted to mineralisation that are Material to SGS Australia with Aqua the Public Report. In cases where Regia digestion and read by 'industry standard' work has ICP (MS and AES) finish for Au been done this would be and other trace elements. relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 Dry, pulverise, 75µm<1.5kg, kg was pulverised to produce a wet screen 75µm, 50g 30 g charge for fire assay'). In charge other cases more explanation may be required, such as where

Criteria JORC Code explanation Comments Drilling techniques Drill Sample Recovery there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drill type (eg core, reverse Reverse circulation with face circulation, open-hole hammer, sampling hammer, standard rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,hole width. sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so,by what method, etc). Method of recording andSample weights were assessing core and chip samplerecorded by the laboratory. recoveries and results assessed. Measures taken to maximise At least two duplicate sample recovery and ensure samples were collected per representative nature of thehole. samples. Whether a relationship exists No sample recoveries were between sample recovery and reported and therefore no grade and whether sample bias analysis can be performed may have occurred due to towards bias. preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Whether core and chip samples The drilling was not for have been geologically and mineral resource estimation geotechnically logged to a level purposes. of detail to support appropriate Logging Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or Logging completed is both quantitative in nature. Core (or qualitative and quantitative.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.