Acacia Coal : Soil Sampling Anomalies at Mt Bruce project

30 August 2019

Ni-Cu-Co anomaly outlined by soil sampling

at Mt Bruce Project

HIGHLIGHTS

Ninety (90) soil geochemical samples collected across the prospective geological contact between the Fortescue Group's, Bunjinah and Jeerinah Formation

Discrete Ni-Cu-Co coincident anomaly defined across 1.8km strike length

Previously identified cobalt, nickel and copper mineralisation lie elsewhere on the contact shared between these two rock formations

Acacia Coal Limited (AJC or the Company") announces an exploration update concerning the Company's 100% owned Mt Bruce Project in Western Australia. An initial soil geochemistry campaign has been completed, comprising 90 soil samples covering key lithological contacts considered prospective for hosting cobalt, nickel and copper mineralisation.

This campaign has identified discrete Ni-Cu-Co coincident anomaly across 1.8km strike length that the Company shall assess for the potential for further follow up exploration. The target areas were selected based on historical sampling that was undertaken by Western Mining Corporation (WMC) in 1971, which returned anomalous cobalt results of 5,600ppm, 3,350ppm and 1,300ppm. The exploration completed by WMC across the project was focussed towards copper exploration and not followed up.

Figure 1 illustrates the results of the soil sampling campaign and coincident anomalies for nickel, copper and cobalt.

OVERVIEW OF MT BRUCE PROJECT

The Mt Bruce Project lies in central Western Australia, approximately 1km from Tom Price. It comprises the granted Exploration licence (47/3627), which covers an area of 44.36km2.

Mt Bruce is located within the Hamersley Basin, the depositional basin of the Mount Bruce Supergroup, which includes the volcano‐sedimentary rocks of the Fortescue Group. Rocks of the Hamersley Basin rest unconformably on the older granite-greenstones of the Pilbara Craton.

Underlying the Project lie rocks of the Jeerinah Formation, the uppermost unit of the Fortescue Group, which is in turn overlain by the basal unit of the Hamersley Group comprising of banded iron formations, chert, shale and carbonates, and underlain by predominantly basaltic volcanics of the Bunjinah Formation.

The geological contact between Bunjinah and Jeerinah Formation is prospective for cobalt, nickel and copper mineralisation.