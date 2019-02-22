Log in
Acacia's AC1200 Coherent Module Awarded Highest Score of 5.0 in Lightwave's Innovation Reviews Program

0
02/22/2019 | 08:01am EST

MAYNARD, Mass., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced that its AC1200 coherent module has been awarded Lightwave’s highest score of 5.0 in its Innovation Reviews Program. Powered by Acacia’s Pico DSP ASIC, the AC1200 module supports transmission speeds of up to 1.2 Tbps in a footprint that is 40% less than the size of the 5” x 7” modules supporting transmission speeds of 400 Gbps today, making it the ideal solution for cloud/DCI, metro, long-haul and submarine applications.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Lightwave for our AC1200 coherent module, which we believe is the industry’s lowest power 600G solution available today,” said Benny Mikkelsen, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Acacia Communications. “Acacia is committed to helping its customers effectively compete against other products available in the market today, and we believe this award is a strong validation around those efforts.”

Presented annually by Lightwave, the Lightwave Innovation Reviews program distinguishes top products and solutions available within the optical networking industry as determined by a panel of third-party judges. Judges include industry executives and analysts from a wide variety of service providers, technology developers, industry analysts, and journalists.  

"On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Acacia on their impressive 5.0 score," said Stephen Hardy, Editorial Director, Lightwave, and Program Director of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews. "In rating the product so highly, our judges praised the AC1200 module’s performance, features, and innovation.”

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. By implementing optical interconnect technology in a silicon-based platform, a process Acacia Communications refers to as the “siliconization of optical interconnect,” Acacia Communications is able to offer products at higher speeds and density with lower power consumption, that meet the needs of cloud and service providers and can be easily integrated in a cost-effective manner with existing network equipment. For more information about Acacia, visit www.acacia-inc.com or follow on Twitter at @AcaciaComms.

About the 2019 Lightwave Innovation Reviews 

The Lightwave Innovation Reviews is in its fourth year of recognizing and celebrating the industry's most unique products and solutions that help optical communications professionals worldwide drive improvements and innovation in optical technology. Executives at Ciena, Intel, Lumentum, LightCounting Market Research, and Adva were among the third-party judges for the 2019 Innovation Reviews. Criteria used in the Innovation Reviews rankings include, first and foremost, unique technology or application thereof, innovation, ease of use, efficiency, reliability and contribution to profitability.

About Lightwave 

For more than 30 years, Lightwave (www.lightwaveonline.com) has delivered trusted technical, application and business insights to senior-level decision makers for optical communications worldwide. Lightwave serves technology vendors, communications carriers and major enterprises with a complete and nuanced picture of the optical communications business environment. Lightwave is a valued information source for information related to FTTx, networking, equipment design, MSO optics, and test and measurement for corporate executives, department heads, project managers, network engineers and others making strategic decisions that are critical to the success of their businesses. Lightwave is a unit of PennWell Corporation.

For further information:

Public Relations Contact:
Kelly Karr
Acacia Communications
Office: (408) 718-9350
Email: PR@acacia-inc.com

Acacia Investor Relations Contact:
Monica Gould
Office: (212) 871-3927
Email: IR@acacia-inc.com 

Lindsay Savarese
Office: (212) 331-8417
Email: IR@acacia-inc.com 

The Acacia name and logo and the Acacia logo are registered trademarks of Acacia Communications, Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Acacia-Communications-Inc_rgb_300.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
