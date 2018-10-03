Deutsche Telekom Successfully Completes Interoperability Testing of Acacia’s CFP2-DCO Coherent Module

Log in
10/03/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

MAYNARD, Mass., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced that Deutsche Telekom has successfully completed its interoperability testing of Acacia’s CFP2-DCO module with Tier-1 switch and router platforms. The testing demonstrated line-side interoperability over 1,500 kilometers of long-haul distance using Acacia’s CFP2-DCO module, demonstrating how 100G coherent DWDM line-side interoperability and standardized pluggable DWDM coherent optics can help significantly improve the flexibility of next-generation packet-optical transport networks.

Testing was completed as part of Deutsche Telekom’s coherent technology qualification due-diligence ahead of deployment activities for metro core and long-haul applications. During the 100G coherent interoperability test, Acacia’s CFP2-DCO module demonstrated multivendor interoperability with several Tier-1 switch and router platforms.

“Interoperability gives us the freedom to choose the best router fit for each particular application,” said Axel Clauberg, Vice President, Aggregation, Transport, IP (TI-ATI) & Infrastructure Cloud Architecture at Deutsche Telekom AG. “We believe that Acacia’s CFP2-DCO coherent module will help to enable the transformation of the Telco industry toward a modern, IP and Cloud-based production, and significantly reduce production costs through the use of Open Source and Open Hardware. We can now use this technology to interconnect with external networks like peering partners at 100G.”

“Standard-based interoperability at the optical transport layer where 100G coherent DWDM transceivers reside is relatively new,” said Fenghai Liu, Associate Vice President, Product Line Management, Acacia Communications. “However, we are increasingly seeing this as the preferred solution and minimum requirement from network operators. Deutsche Telekom’s successful interoperability testing of Acacia’s CFP2-DCO pluggable module over a 1,500 km long-haul distance demonstrates its interoperability capabilities with other platforms to facilitate network simplicity and optimization.”

With support for 100 Gbps using QPSK modulation and 200 Gbps using either 8QAM or 16QAM, Acacia’s CFP2-DCO Coherent Module is shipping in production volumes today.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. By leveraging silicon technology to build optical interconnects, a process Acacia refers to as the “siliconization of optical interconnect,” Acacia Communications is able to offer products at higher speeds and density with lower power consumption, that meet the needs of cloud and service providers in a cost-effective manner with existing network equipment.  For more information visit www.acacia-inc.com or follow on Twitter at @AcaciaComms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Acacia Communications and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Acacia Communications has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, statements regarding the future interoperability of Acacia’s CFP2-DCO with Tier 1 switch and router platforms, statements indicating that interoperability at the optical transport layer is becoming the preferred solution and minimum requirements, statements about the ability of Acacia’s CFP2-DCO to help significantly improve the flexibility of next-generation packet-optical transport networks and enable the transformation of the Teleco industry and significantly reduce production costs and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's public reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018 filed with the SEC and in other filings that the Company may make with the SEC in the future. Acacia Communications assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:

Public Relations Contact:
Jackie D’Andrea
Office: (781) 966-4143
Email: PR@acacia-inc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Monica Gould
Office: (212) 871-3927
Email: IR@acacia-inc.com

Lindsay Savarese
Office: (212) 331-8417
Email: IR@acacia-inc.com

Acacia-Communications-Inc_rgb_300.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Income Statement Evolution
