Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Acacia Mining    ACA   GB00B61D2N63

ACACIA MINING

(ACA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/01 11:35:16 am
174.2 GBp   -1.75%
02:19aACACIA MINING : 2018 Payments to Governments Report
PU
02:01aACACIA MINING : 2018 Payments to Governments Report
PR
07/01ACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining Plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ACACIA MINING : 2018 Payments to Governments Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 02:01am EDT

2 July 2019

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

(“Acacia” or the “Company”)

Publication of 2018 Payments to Governments Report

Acacia has published its 2018 Payments to Governments Report following the UK Regulations governing the reporting of payments made by the extractive industry to Governments. The report can be downloaded from Acacia's website at: https://www.acaciamining.com/investors/reports/2019.aspx

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit our website: www.acaciamining.com or contact:

Acacia Mining plc                                                                                                               +44 (0) 20 7129 7150

Sally Marshak, Head of Investor Relations and Communications  

Camarco                                                                                                                               +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACACIA MINING
02:19aACACIA MINING : 2018 Payments to Governments Report
PU
02:01aACACIA MINING : 2018 Payments to Governments Report
PR
07/01ACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining Plc
PU
07/01ACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
PU
07/01ACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Acacia Mining plc
PU
07/01ACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Acacia Mining plc
PU
07/01ACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - Acacia Mining Plc
PU
07/01INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Acacia Mining Plc
PR
06/28MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - ACACIA MINING PLC
PU
06/28ACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About