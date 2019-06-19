ACACIA MINING : Statement re announcement from Barrick

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

19 June 2019

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

STATEMENT REGARDING ANNOUNCEMENT FROM BARRICK

Acacia Mining plc (“Acacia” or “the Company”) notes the announcement from Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) yesterday regarding their views on the situation in Tanzania and Acacia’s mine plans (“the Announcement”).

The Company strongly disagrees with a number of statements made in the Announcement. The Company is also surprised with the circumstances and timing of the Announcement, which immediately followed earlier announcements regarding Acacia’s agreement to Barrick’s request for an extension to the PUSU Deadline. The Company will provide a detailed response to the relevant aspects of the announcement, as appropriate, in due course.

Shareholders are strongly urged to take no action at this time.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, Barrick is required, by not later than 5.00pm on 9 July 2019, either to announce a firm intention to make an offer in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or to announce that they do not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline may be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

Terms not defined herein have the meaning as set out in the Company’s announcement dated 18 June 2019.

About ACACIA

Acacia Mining plc (LSE:ACA) is the UK holding company of the Acacia Group, Tanzania’s largest gold miner and one of the largest producers of gold in Africa. The Acacia Group has three mines, all located in north-west Tanzania: Bulyanhulu, which is owned and operated by Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Limited, Buzwagi, which is owned and operated by Pangea Minerals Limited and North Mara, which is owned and operated by North Mara Gold Mine Limited. The Acacia Group also has a portfolio of exploration projects in Kenya, Burkina Faso and Mali. Acacia Mining plc is a UK public company headquartered in London. It is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with a secondary listing on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange. Barrick Gold Corporation is the majority shareholder of Acacia Mining plc.

