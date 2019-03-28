Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/28 12:29:51 pm
194.8 GBp   -1.94%
08:41pACACIA MINING : 2018 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
03/11ACACIA MINING : Best of the brokers
AQ
03/08ACACIA MINING : Statement on North Mara
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Acacia Mining : 2018 Annual Report and Accounts

0
03/28/2019 | 08:41pm EDT

Astronger future together

ACACIA MINING PLC

ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 2018

Acacia Mining plc

Annual Report & Accounts 2018

Strategic report

Group at a glance

1

Our lasting legacy

4

CEO statement

10

Q&A with the Independent Interim Chair

16

Market overview

18

Our business model

22

Our strategy

24

Key performance indicators

26

Risk management

30

Principal risks and uncertainties

32

Performance review

Operating review

36

Financial review

50

Sustainability review

56

Governance

Governance overview

70

Board of Directors

72

Executive Leadership Team

74

Corporate governance report

75

Committee reports

80

Remuneration report

87

Other information

102

Directors' responsibilities statement

106

Reserves and resources

107

Financial statements

Independent Auditors' report to the

members of Acacia Mining plc

112

Consolidated financial statements

119

Notes to the consolidated

financial statements

124

Parent company

financial statements

164

Notes to the parent company

financial statements

168

Shareholder information

Glossary of terms

179

Shareholder enquiries

185

At the core of Acacia are excellent assets and great people and, while we continue to work through the uncertain operating environment, we maintain a strong focus over what we can control.

We have demonstrated our commitment to manage the business, develop our people and build long-term partnerships with our local communities, governments and other key stakeholders.

REPORT STRATEGIC

Acacia is one of the

largest gold producers in Africa. We have three mines, all located in north-west Tanzania, and a portfolio of exploration projects across the continent.

Operating performance

Exploration and development

SEE PAGE 36

SEE PAGE 44

Strong cost discipline

Sustainability and partnerships

SEE PAGE 50

SEE PAGE 56

ACACIA MINING PLC ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 2018

1

Highlights

Over the past year Acacia has successfully stabilised the business with a focus on optimising operational performance. At the same time, we have continued to demonstrate

our long-term commitment to the development of Tanzania, its people and its mining industry.

For more information, visit our website

www.acaciamining.com

Financial highlights

Revenue

US$664m

2017: US$752m

Cash position

US$130m

2017: US$81m

EBITDA

US$226m*

2017: US$257m

Net earnings

US$59m

2017: (US$707m)

Operational highlights

Sustainability highlights

Gold production

Sustainable Communities

521,980oz

investment

2017: 767,88 oz

US$8.8m*

2017: US$8.2m

Cash cost

Localisation of workforce

US$680/oz*

96.2%*

2017: US$587/oz

2017: 96.2%

All-in sustaining cost ("AISC")

Total Reportable Injury

US$905/oz*

*

Frequency Rate ("TRIFR")

2017: US$875oz

0.19

2017: 0.45

*Non-IFRS measures are defined in the Glossary of Terms on page 182

2ACACIA MINING PLC ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 2018

REPORT STRATEGIC

Where we operate - Tanzania

01

03 02

Production

Bulyanhulu

Production (Koz)

North Mara

Buzwagi

450

157

132

123

400

350

52

300

204

180

144

250

175

19

21

200

163

173

150

143

126

100

80

82

73

72

50

0

H2 16

H2 17

H1 18

H2 18

H1 16

H1 17

Gold Doré Production 2018

01 North Mara

336,055oz

02 Buzwagi

145,440oz

03 Bulyanhulu

40,485oz

Concentrate Stockpile

185,800oz

of gold

Valued at

12.1mlbs

US$247m

of copper

at average 2018 spot

158,900oz

metal prices

of silver

All-in sustaining cost per ounce

$/ounce

1,200

1,133

1,112

1,000

941

958

945

893

875

865

800

600

400

200

0

H1 15 H2 15 H1 16 H2 16 H1 17 H2 17 H1 18 H2 18

ACACIA MINING PLC ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 2018

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 00:40:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 711 M
EBIT 2019 149 M
Net income 2019 86,2 M
Finance 2019 213 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,95
P/E ratio 2020 10,15
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 1 074 M
Chart ACACIA MINING
Duration : Period :
Acacia Mining Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACACIA MINING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,81 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Geleta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel English Chairman
Jaco Maritz Chief Financial Officer
André Falzon Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Galbraith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACACIA MINING8.37%1 074
BARRICK GOLD CORP3.74%24 982
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION3.06%19 022
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED17.98%14 100
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 143
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD10.74%10 483
