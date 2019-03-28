|
Acacia Mining : 2018 Annual Report and Accounts
Astronger future together
ACACIA MINING PLC
ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 2018
Acacia Mining plc
Annual Report & Accounts 2018
Strategic report
Group at a glance
1
Our lasting legacy
4
CEO statement
10
Q&A with the Independent Interim Chair
16
Market overview
18
Our business model
22
Our strategy
24
Key performance indicators
26
Risk management
30
Principal risks and uncertainties
32
Performance review
|
Operating review
36
Financial review
50
Sustainability review
56
Governance
Governance overview
70
Board of Directors
72
Executive Leadership Team
74
Corporate governance report
75
Committee reports
80
Remuneration report
87
Other information
102
Directors' responsibilities statement
106
Reserves and resources
107
Financial statements
Independent Auditors' report to the
members of Acacia Mining plc
112
Consolidated financial statements
119
Notes to the consolidated
financial statements
124
Parent company
financial statements
164
Notes to the parent company
financial statements
168
Shareholder information
Glossary of terms
179
Shareholder enquiries
185
At the core of Acacia are excellent assets and great people and, while we continue to work through the uncertain operating environment, we maintain a strong focus over what we can control.
We have demonstrated our commitment to manage the business, develop our people and build long-term partnerships with our local communities, governments and other key stakeholders.
REPORT STRATEGIC
Acacia is one of the
largest gold producers in Africa. We have three mines, all located in north-west Tanzania, and a portfolio of exploration projects across the continent.
Operating performance
Exploration and development
SEE PAGE 36
|
SEE PAGE 44
Strong cost discipline
Sustainability and partnerships
SEE PAGE 50
SEE PAGE 56
ACACIA MINING PLC ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 2018
1
Highlights
Over the past year Acacia has successfully stabilised the business with a focus on optimising operational performance. At the same time, we have continued to demonstrate
our long-term commitment to the development of Tanzania, its people and its mining industry.
For more information, visit our website
www.acaciamining.com
Financial highlights
Revenue
US$664m
2017: US$752m
Cash position
US$130m
2017: US$81m
EBITDA
US$226m*
2017: US$257m
Net earnings
US$59m
2017: (US$707m)
Operational highlights
|
Sustainability highlights
|
Gold production
|
Sustainable Communities
|
521,980oz
|
investment
|
2017: 767,88 oz
|
US$8.8m*
|
|
Cash cost
|
Localisation of workforce
|
US$680/oz*
|
96.2%*
|
2017: US$587/oz
|
2017: 96.2%
All-in sustaining cost ("AISC")
|
Total Reportable Injury
|
US$905/oz*
|
Frequency Rate ("TRIFR")
|
2017: US$875oz
|
0.19
2017: 0.45
*Non-IFRS measures are defined in the Glossary of Terms on page 182
2ACACIA MINING PLC ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 2018
Where we operate - Tanzania
01
03 02
Production
|
|
|
|
Bulyanhulu
|
Production (Koz)
|
|
|
North Mara
|
|
Buzwagi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
132
|
123
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
204
|
180
|
144
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
175
|
|
|
|
19
|
21
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
173
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
|
H2 16
|
|
H2 17
|
H1 18
|
H2 18
Gold Doré Production 2018
|
01 North Mara
|
336,055oz
02 Buzwagi
|
145,440oz
03 Bulyanhulu
|
40,485oz
Concentrate Stockpile
|
|
185,800oz
of gold
|
Valued at
|
12.1mlbs
|
US$247m
of copper
|
at average 2018 spot
|
158,900oz
|
metal prices
of silver
|
All-in sustaining cost per ounce
$/ounce
1,200
|
1,133
|
1,112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
941
|
958
|
|
945
|
|
|
|
893
|
875
|
865
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
0
H1 15 H2 15 H1 16 H2 16 H1 17 H2 17 H1 18 H2 18
ACACIA MINING PLC ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 2018
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Acacia Mining plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 00:40:01 UTC
|Latest news on ACACIA MINING
Sales 2019
|
711 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
149 M
|
Net income 2019
|
86,2 M
|
Finance 2019
|
213 M
|
Yield 2019
|
-
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
11,95
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
10,15
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
1,21x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
1,09x
|
Capitalization
|
1 074 M
|
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ACACIA MINING
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
15
|Average target price
2,81 $
|Spread / Average Target
7,3%