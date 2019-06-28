Acacia Mining : 2018 Corporate Brochure 0 06/28/2019 | 02:21am EDT Send by mail :

stronger future together ACACIA MINING PLC CORPORATE BROCHURE 2018 Acacia Mining plc Acacia is one of the largest gold producers in Africa. We have three mines, all located in north-west Tanzania, and a portfolio of exploration projects across the continent. For more information, visit our website www.acaciamining.com Over the past year Acacia has successfully stabilised the business with a focus on optimising operational performance. At the same time, we have continued to demonstrate our long-term commitment to the development of Tanzania, its people and its mining industry. Financial highlights Operational highlights Sustainability highlights Revenue Gold production Sustainable Communities US$664m 521,980oz investment 2017: US$752m 2017: 767,88 oz US$8.8m* 2017: US$8.2m Cash position Cash cost Localisation of workforce US$ m US$680/oz* 96.2%* 130 2017: US$587/oz 2017: 96.2% 2017: US$81m EBITDA All-in sustaining cost ("AISC") Total Reportable Injury US$226m* US$905/oz* * Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") 2017: US$257m 2017: US$875oz 0.19 2017: 0.45 Net earnings US$59m *Non-IFRS measures are defined in 2017: (US$707m) the Glossary of Terms on page 182 of the annual report Where we operate Gold Doré Production 2018 North Mara 336,055oz Buzwagi FASO Houndé Belt JVs 145,440oz MALI BURKINA Kenieba JVs Bulyanhulu West Kenya Project KENYA 40,485oz Bulyanhulu North Mara Buzwagi TANZANIA Concentrate Stockpile 185,800oz of gold Valued at 12.1mlbs US$247m of copper at average 2018 spot 158,900oz metal prices of silver Exploration Mali --5 permits across 191 sq km in Senegal Mali Shear Zone ("SMSZ") --SMSZ host to 50+Moz --Over 25 targets identified --2019 budget - US$3 million Kenya --1,587 sq km land package --First mover advantage --Declared 1.2Moz @ 12.6g/t --Scoping study in progress --Review of economics looking at different mining methods to extract the resource Burkina Faso --4 JVs over 2,700 sq km --Houndé Belt host to 10Moz+ --Numerous targets across portfolio --Agreement to divest South Houndé JV to partner Sarama Resources for US$4m, 1-2% NSR and 5m warrants exercisable for 5 years (subject to final documentation) --2019 budget - US$5 million --2.1Moz @ 1.5 g/t inferred resource ACACIA MINING PLC CORPORATE BROCHURE 2018 1 CEO STATEMENT Strong operational performance and commitment to Tanzania Peter Geleta Interim Chief Executive Officer Year in Review During 2018, we successfully stabilised the business, delivering a strong operational performance across all three mines and returning the Company to free cash flow generation in the second quarter which was then sustained throughout the second half of the year. At the same time, we continued to demonstrate our long-term commitment to Tanzania, its mining industry and our communities, contributing over US$127 million in taxes and royalties, spending over US$273 million with local suppliers in Tanzania, maintaining a rate of 96.2% local employees and investing US$8.8 million in our Sustainable Communities strategy to improve the lives of those living near our mine sites. Despite an increasingly challenging operating environment the Company was able to achieve gold production of 521,980 ounces in 2018, substantially ahead of the initial production guidance of 435,000 to 475,000 ounces for the year. Our North Mara mine continued to perform well, achieving full-year gold production of 336,055 ounces, 4% higher than 2017, and benefited from the higher-grade ore received from the eastern part of the Nyabirama open pit. We maintained a strong cost discipline across the group achieving an all-in sustaining cost of US$905 per ounce sold, well below the full-year guidance range of US$935 to US$985 per ounce. At the same time our cash balance increased by US$50 million to US$130 million due to the strong operational performance and the sale of a non-core royalty for US$45 million to end the year with a net cash balance of US$88 million. This compares favourably to 2017 when the cash balance fell from US$318 million to US$81 million and net cash balance to US$8 million at year-end, due to lost revenue resulting from the concentrate ban and a gross build-up of VAT receivables of US$91 million. These achievements are a testament to the sheer resilience, hard work and determination of all of our people within the Acacia Group. Safety Safety performance during 2018 demonstrated significant progress on the previous year. The Company recorded a group-wide Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ('TRIFR') of 0.19, compared to 0.45 in 2017, a 58% improvement. There was a significant reduction in the number of recordable injuries from 45 in 2017 to 13 in 2018. The number of Lost Time Injuries (LTI) also decreased from 18 in 2017 to four in 2018, a 78% improvement, while the severity of injuries decreased by 46%. However, regrettably, on 11 June 2018, Sadock Crispin Tindahenile, an operator for one of our contractors at North Mara, passed away as a result of an accident which involved a reversing vehicle at the Gokona deposit. We completed an investigation into the incident and have implemented the relevant recommendations at all our operations. We continue to target zero injuries and remain committed to every person going home safely every day. Operating Environment The operating environment became increasingly challenging for Acacia last year, culminating in October 2018 when criminal charges were brought by the Government of Tanzania ("GoT") against the Group's operating subsidiaries in Tanzania and three current Acacia employees and a former employee. Each of the companies and the three current employees and the former employee deny the allegations and are defending all charges. Three of those charged continue to be held in jail under non-bailable offences. On 10 October 2018, one of the Group's employees in Tanzania, a South African national, was charged by the Tanzanian Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau ("PCCB") with an offence under the Tanzanian Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act. The employee pleaded not guilty and was granted bail. The charges related to the historical activities of a Land Task Force conceived and agreed between the GoT and North Mara Gold Mine Limited ("NMGML") in 2012 to create a transparent, safe, fair and inclusive process for valuing land that might be purchased by agreement around the North Mara mine, and which operated between 2013 and 2015. Later in October 2018, two current and one former employee of the Company's Tanzanian businesses, together with three individual companies, were charged by the PCCB with a number of different offences, including breaches of the Tanzanian Anti-Money Laundering Act. A total of 39 charges were brought, either against the current and former employees and/or against one or more of the 2 ACACIA MINING PLC CORPORATE BROCHURE 2018 Company's operating subsidiaries in Tanzania, Pangea Minerals Limited ("PML"), Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Limited ("BGML") and NMGML, as well as a Canadian company, Explorations Minières du Nord Ltd. The Company notes with concern that under Tanzanian law, offences under the Anti-Money Laundering Act are not bailable, and, accordingly, two current and one former employee remain detained without bail. The majority of the 39 charges and allegations brought by the PCCB appear to relate to the historical structuring and financing of PML, BGML and NMGML dating back as far as 2008, prior to the creation of the Acacia Group. The charges are wide-ranging and include: tax evasion; conspiracy; a charge under organised crime legislation; forgery; money laundering and corruption. The GoT has sought to introduce the great majority of the allegations made in the criminal proceedings into the arbitration commenced by BGML and PML in July 2017 regarding their disputes with the GoT under their respective Mineral Development Agreements, which are progressing towards a hearing and in which the GoT are fully participating. In addition, on 17 December 2018 the Company issued a news release noting media speculation claiming a UK Serious Fraud Office ("SFO") investigation into the Company. The Company confirmed that it was not aware that the SFO was investigating the Company, but that the Company had been in contact with the SFO about the allegations of corrupt activities which are the subject of criminal proceedings in Tanzania. This position remains unchanged. The Company has provided information to the SFO and will continue to do so, but has not been notified that the SFO has commenced a criminal investigation. Update on Discussions between Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") and the GoT Barrick and the GoT continued their discussions through 2018 and into 2019 aimed at agreeing and documenting the details of the proposed framework they announced in 2017. Acacia has continued to provide support to Barrick in its discussions with the GoT, but has not been directly involved in those discussions to date. On 20 February 2019 the Company noted further announcements by the GoT and by Barrick regarding their direct discussions, but has not yet received a detailed proposal agreed in principle between Barrick and the GoT for a comprehensive resolution of Acacia's disputes with the GoT. Acacia continues to engage with Barrick to understand Barrick's plans for the next steps in its direct discussions with the GoT. Any proposal received by Acacia in the future for a comprehensive resolution of the Company's disputes with the GoT that might be agreed in principle between Barrick and the GoT as a result of their direct discussions will be subject to review by the Independent Committee of the Acacia Board of Directors and, if recommended by the Independent Committee of the Board, would be put to a shareholder vote. Contribution to Tanzania We remain committed to paying all applicable taxes and royalties to the Tanzanian Revenue Authority as well as to supporting efforts towards the country's socioeconomic advancement, including the realisation of the Government's Development Vision 2025. Since the inception of its businesses, over 15 years ago, the Group and its predecessors have invested over US$4 billion to build and sustain its mines and paid over US$1.3 billion in taxes and royalties. We have also spent over US$3 billion with Tanzanian suppliers to support the operation of our businesses and, since 2010, invested over US$92 million in our communities. During 2018 alone, Acacia paid a total of US$127 million in taxes and royalties to the GoT. During 2018 Acacia continued its US$1 million investment in the Bugarama Health Centre near Bulyanhulu and supported the construction of a surgical theatre, general and specialised maternity wards, an outpatient department, and mortuary facilities. At Bulyanhulu, construction began on a 55-kilometre pipeline to carry water from Lake Victoria to 60,000 residents in the Lake Zone. Under the Joint Water Project Partnership (JWPP) with the GoT, the Company is investing around US$2 million to help provide vital water supply and sanitation services to local communities. Outlook Our guidance for 2019 assumes a continuation of the current operating environment with Bulyanhulu remaining on reduced operations, Buzwagi continuing to process stockpiles until early 2021 and North Mara fully operational. On this basis, we expect 2019 production of 500,000 to 550,000, with production ramping up slightly in the second half of the year as North Mara comes closer to the main ore zone at the Nyabirama open pit, at an all-in sustaining cost of US$860 to US$920 per ounce with cash costs of US$665 to US$710 per ounce. These are all broadly in line with 2018 levels. All gold produced in 2019 is expected to be in doré form. 