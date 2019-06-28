Acacia Mining : 2018 Sustainability Report

Acacia is one of the largest gold producers in Africa. We have three mines, all located in north-west Tanzania, and a portfolio of exploration projects across the continent.
Financial highlights
Revenue
US$664m
2017: US$752m
Cash position
US$130m
2017: US$81m
EBITDA
US$226m*
2017: US$257m
Net earnings
US$59m
2017: (US$707m)
Operational highlights
Sustainability highlights
Gold production
Sustainable Communities
521,980oz
investment
2017: 767,88 oz
US$8.8m*
2017: US$8.2m
Cash cost
Localisation of workforce
US$680/oz*
96.2%*
2017: US$587/oz
2017: 96.2%
All-in sustaining cost ("AISC")
Total Reportable Injury
US$905/oz*
*
Frequency Rate ("TRIFR")
2017: US$875oz
0.19
2017: 0.45
*Non-IFRS measures are defined in the Glossary of Terms on page 182
CEO STATEMENT
Strong operational performance and commitment to Tanzania
During 2018 we successfully stabilised the business with our focus on operational performance across all three mines. Despite the challenging operating environment, we continued to provide support and training to our people while also demonstrating our long-term commitment to Tanzania, its mining industry and our communities.
Peter Geleta
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Contribution to Tanzania
We remain committed to paying all applicable taxes and royalties as well as to supporting efforts towards Tanzania's socioeconomic advancement, including the realisation of the Government's Development Vision 2025. Since the inception
of its businesses, over 15 years ago, the Acacia Group and its predecessors have invested over US$4 billion to build and sustain its mines and paid over US$1.3 billion in taxes and royalties. We have also spent over US$3 billion with Tanzanian suppliers to support the operation of our businesses and, since 2010, invested over US$92 million in our communities. During 2018 alone, Acacia paid a total of US$127 million in taxes and royalties to the Government of Tanzania.
Sustainable Communities
In Tanzania in 2018 we made significant progress in delivering against the three central pillars of our Sustainable Communities strategy: building strong and trusting relationships with our communities, adding value to the social infrastructure we have built in our communities and contributing to the development of a thriving and sustainable local economy.
The strategy focuses on education, health, water, roads, energy, and various economic development activities and is aligned with the Tanzania Development Vision 2025 as well as the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
An independent report released by Ernst and Young last year based on 2017 unaudited financial information demonstrated the significant contribution that Acacia's three mines continue to make to Tanzania's economy as well as the country's broader social development. The report concluded that in 2017 Acacia contributed US$712 million to the national economy. The 2017 contribution comprised US$200 million from our businesses, an indirect contribution via suppliers of US$304 million and induced contributions of US$208 million. Furthermore, Acacia continues to grow its local staff-base in Tanzania; 96.2% of our employees are Tanzanian nationals thanks to an 87.5% reduction in the number of international staff since 2013. Approximately 70% of our management positions are currently held by Tanzanians.
Meanwhile in 2018 Acacia progressed a number of strategies within its Supply Chain function with a view to further increasing its annual spend with Tanzanian-owned businesses. Acacia has always maintained a policy of sourcing from local suppliers first, where viable, and, based on our current plans, we expect that by mid-2019 we will achieve a further increase of 10% in our total annual spend with suppliers that are Tanzanian-owned. This will take the Group's annual spend with Tanzanian-owned businesses on goods and services to approximately US$140 million.
Our People
One of the key focus areas at Acacia over the last five years has been on reducing the number of international employees and contractors within our business and ensuring that our Tanzanian assets are increasingly led and operated by Tanzanian employees. Since 2013, we have driven a reduction in international employees
of approximately 87.5% within our business and now over 96% of our people are Tanzanian.
Safety
Safety performance during 2018 demonstrated significant progress on the previous year. The Company recorded a group-wide Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ('TRIFR')
of 0.19, compared to 0.45 in 2017, a 58% improvement. There was a significant reduction in the number of recordable injuries from 45 in 2017 to 13 in 2018. The number of Lost Time Injuries (LTI) also decreased from 18 in 2017 to four in 2018, a 78% improvement, while the severity of injuries decreased by 46%. However, regrettably, on 11 June 2018, Sadock Crispin Tindahenile, an operator for one of our contractors at North Mara, passed away as a result of an accident which involved a reversing vehicle at the Gokona deposit. We completed an investigation into the incident and have implemented the relevant recommendations at all our operations. We continue to target zero injuries and remain committed to every person going home safely every day.
Environment
During 2018 the Group initiated and progressed key initiatives and improvement programmes aimed at environmental protection and achieved the following milestones: completion of Phase 2 of the water management infrastructure upgrade at our Bulyanhulu mine; the development of a new water balance model at North Mara mine; and the completion of a rehabilitation trial at our Buzwagi mine. Bulyanhulu mine was audited for its ICMI Cyanide Code recertification and the results were still under final review at year-end. North Mara mine continued to implement various water management projects which are starting to show results. Implementation of the Acacia EMS in line with ISO 14001 was further progressed during the year, with all three sites advancing programmes to manage their top environmental risks.
Looking Forward
Finally I would like to thank all of our people for their contributions to the Acacia Group this past year. Our significant achievements in the face of a continuing challenging operating environment would not have been possible without their sheer resilience, hard work and determination and we remain hopeful for a resolution to the dispute with the Government of Tanzania during 2019.
ACACIA MINING PLC SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2018
1
Delivering economic growth
US$3bn
In total we have spent over US$3 billion with Tanzanian suppliers to support our businesses since inception
10%
Acacia plans to increase its annual spend with Tanzanian-owned suppliers by 10% to US$140m by mid-2019
Acacia is a major contributor to economic growth in Tanzania and supports the country's socioeconomic advancement in line with the Government's Development Vision 2025.
Our financial contributions include royalties, taxes, employee salaries, payments to suppliers and contractors, as well as investment in our local communities.
US$92.5m
Total investment in Tanzania in 2018
US$1.3billion
US$4.0billion
Acacia has paid a total of over US$1.3 billion in taxes and royalties in Tanzania
Acacia and its predecessor companies have made over US$4 billion of capital investment in Tanzania over the past 15 years
2 ACACIA MINING PLC SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2018
US$441m
Acacia's contribution to the Tanzanian economy in 2018 through suppliers, employees and taxes
Case study
Growing our Local Supply Chain
US$273m
The amount Acacia
spent with suppliers based
in Tanzania in 2018
US$127m
The amount Acacia
contributed in taxes and royalties to the Tanzanian Government in 2018
Our investment and operations in Tanzania open up unique opportunities for local industry and suppliers to establish and grow businesses while also contributing to economic growth in the regions around our mines.
With this in mind, we have progressed a number of strategies within our Supply Chain function with the goal of further increasing our annual spend on goods and services with suppliers based in Tanzania. As part of this we plan to increase our annual spend specifically with Tanzanian-owned businesses to approximately US$140 million by mid-2019.
At all three of our sites we aim to support local businesses which have the opportunity to bid for valuable tenders at the mine. Hajoka International is a Tanzanian contractor based near our Buzwagi mine in the Shinyanga region and the company has benefitted significantly in recent years from contracts it has won with the mine. The company was founded just five years ago and has quickly grown to be one of the region's largest general contractors, winning tenders with Acacia worth US$1.1 million in
2018 for services such as construction and facilities management.
Johansen Kajuna, Hajoka's founder and managing director, recalls that the company received its big break in 2014 when he won a tender to manage facilities at the Buzwagi mine. Since then the business has provided employment to around 300 staff and its revenue from contracts with Acacia has grown to more than US$3 million.
"Acacia has had a huge impact towards the growth of our company," Mr Kajuna explains. "Their business has helped us gain expertise and increase our capital to source world-class equipment and expand our operations. I feel honoured that our growth has not only benefited us but also had a positive impact in our communities and economy at large."
Last 11 years'
92
122
114
117
111
168
143
127
annual tax
44
63
70
contributions
to Tanzania 1 2
(US$million)
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Includes royalties, corporate tax, payroll tax, withholding tax, import duties, and fuel and local levies.
Unaudited
ACACIA MINING PLC SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2018
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.