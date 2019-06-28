Acacia Mining : 2018 Sustainability Report

During 2018 we successfully stabilised the business with our focus on operational performance across all three mines. Despite the challenging operating environment, we continued to provide support and training to our people while also demonstrating our long-term commitment to Tanzania, its mining industry and our communities.

Peter Geleta Interim Chief Executive Officer Contribution to Tanzania We remain committed to paying all applicable taxes and royalties as well as to supporting efforts towards Tanzania's socioeconomic advancement, including the realisation of the Government's Development Vision 2025. Since the inception of its businesses, over 15 years ago, the Acacia Group and its predecessors have invested over US$4 billion to build and sustain its mines and paid over US$1.3 billion in taxes and royalties. We have also spent over US$3 billion with Tanzanian suppliers to support the operation of our businesses and, since 2010, invested over US$92 million in our communities. During 2018 alone, Acacia paid a total of US$127 million in taxes and royalties to the Government of Tanzania. Sustainable Communities In Tanzania in 2018 we made significant progress in delivering against the three central pillars of our Sustainable Communities strategy: building strong and trusting relationships with our communities, adding value to the social infrastructure we have built in our communities and contributing to the development of a thriving and sustainable local economy. The strategy focuses on education, health, water, roads, energy, and various economic development activities and is aligned with the Tanzania Development Vision 2025 as well as the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

An independent report released by Ernst and Young last year based on 2017 unaudited financial information demonstrated the significant contribution that Acacia's three mines continue to make to Tanzania's economy as well as the country's broader social development. The report concluded that in 2017 Acacia contributed US$712 million to the national economy. The 2017 contribution comprised US$200 million from our businesses, an indirect contribution via suppliers of US$304 million and induced contributions of US$208 million. Furthermore, Acacia continues to grow its local staff-base in Tanzania; 96.2% of our employees are Tanzanian nationals thanks to an 87.5% reduction in the number of international staff since 2013. Approximately 70% of our management positions are currently held by Tanzanians. Meanwhile in 2018 Acacia progressed a number of strategies within its Supply Chain function with a view to further increasing its annual spend with Tanzanian-owned businesses. Acacia has always maintained a policy of sourcing from local suppliers first, where viable, and, based on our current plans, we expect that by mid-2019 we will achieve a further increase of 10% in our total annual spend with suppliers that are Tanzanian-owned. This will take the Group's annual spend with Tanzanian-owned businesses on goods and services to approximately US$140 million. Our People One of the key focus areas at Acacia over the last five years has been on reducing the number of international employees and contractors within our business and ensuring that our Tanzanian assets are increasingly led and operated by Tanzanian employees. Since 2013, we have driven a reduction in international employees of approximately 87.5% within our business and now over 96% of our people are Tanzanian. Safety Safety performance during 2018 demonstrated significant progress on the previous year. The Company recorded a group-wide Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ('TRIFR')