Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Acacia Mining    ACA   GB00B61D2N63

ACACIA MINING

(ACA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/27 11:35:13 am
174.9 GBp   -2.51%
02:21aACACIA MINING : 2018 Corporate Brochure
PU
02:21aACACIA MINING : 2018 Sustainability Report
PU
06/27ACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining Plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Acacia Mining : 2018 Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 02:21am EDT
  1. stronger future together

ACACIA MINING PLC

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2018

Acacia Mining plc

Acacia is one of the largest gold producers in Africa. We have three mines, all located in north-west Tanzania, and a portfolio of exploration projects across the continent.

Financial highlights

Revenue

US$664m

2017: US$752m

Cash position

US$130m

2017: US$81m

EBITDA

US$226m*

2017: US$257m

Net earnings

US$59m

2017: (US$707m)

Operational highlights

Sustainability highlights

Gold production

Sustainable Communities

521,980oz

investment

2017: 767,88 oz

US$8.8m*

2017: US$8.2m

Cash cost

Localisation of workforce

US$680/oz*

96.2%*

2017: US$587/oz

2017: 96.2%

All-in sustaining cost ("AISC")

Total Reportable Injury

US$905/oz*

*

Frequency Rate ("TRIFR")

2017: US$875oz

0.19

2017: 0.45

*Non-IFRS measures are defined in the Glossary of Terms on page 182

CEO STATEMENT

Strong operational performance and commitment to Tanzania

During 2018 we successfully stabilised the business with our focus on operational performance across all three mines. Despite the challenging operating environment, we continued to provide support and training to our people while also demonstrating our long-term commitment to Tanzania, its mining industry and our communities.

Peter Geleta

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Contribution to Tanzania

We remain committed to paying all applicable taxes and royalties as well as to supporting efforts towards Tanzania's socioeconomic advancement, including the realisation of the Government's Development Vision 2025. Since the inception

of its businesses, over 15 years ago, the Acacia Group and its predecessors have invested over US$4 billion to build and sustain its mines and paid over US$1.3 billion in taxes and royalties. We have also spent over US$3 billion with Tanzanian suppliers to support the operation of our businesses and, since 2010, invested over US$92 million in our communities. During 2018 alone, Acacia paid a total of US$127 million in taxes and royalties to the Government of Tanzania.

Sustainable Communities

In Tanzania in 2018 we made significant progress in delivering against the three central pillars of our Sustainable Communities strategy: building strong and trusting relationships with our communities, adding value to the social infrastructure we have built in our communities and contributing to the development of a thriving and sustainable local economy.

The strategy focuses on education, health, water, roads, energy, and various economic development activities and is aligned with the Tanzania Development Vision 2025 as well as the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

An independent report released by Ernst and Young last year based on 2017 unaudited financial information demonstrated the significant contribution that Acacia's three mines continue to make to Tanzania's economy as well as the country's broader social development. The report concluded that in 2017 Acacia contributed US$712 million to the national economy. The 2017 contribution comprised US$200 million from our businesses, an indirect contribution via suppliers of US$304 million and induced contributions of US$208 million. Furthermore, Acacia continues to grow its local staff-base in Tanzania; 96.2% of our employees are Tanzanian nationals thanks to an 87.5% reduction in the number of international staff since 2013. Approximately 70% of our management positions are currently held by Tanzanians.

Meanwhile in 2018 Acacia progressed a number of strategies within its Supply Chain function with a view to further increasing its annual spend with Tanzanian-owned businesses. Acacia has always maintained a policy of sourcing from local suppliers first, where viable, and, based on our current plans, we expect that by mid-2019 we will achieve a further increase of 10% in our total annual spend with suppliers that are Tanzanian-owned. This will take the Group's annual spend with Tanzanian-owned businesses on goods and services to approximately US$140 million.

Our People

One of the key focus areas at Acacia over the last five years has been on reducing the number of international employees and contractors within our business and ensuring that our Tanzanian assets are increasingly led and operated by Tanzanian employees. Since 2013, we have driven a reduction in international employees

of approximately 87.5% within our business and now over 96% of our people are Tanzanian.

Safety

Safety performance during 2018 demonstrated significant progress on the previous year. The Company recorded a group-wide Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ('TRIFR')

of 0.19, compared to 0.45 in 2017, a 58% improvement. There was a significant reduction in the number of recordable injuries from 45 in 2017 to 13 in 2018. The number of Lost Time Injuries (LTI) also decreased from 18 in 2017 to four in 2018, a 78% improvement, while the severity of injuries decreased by 46%. However, regrettably, on 11 June 2018, Sadock Crispin Tindahenile, an operator for one of our contractors at North Mara, passed away as a result of an accident which involved a reversing vehicle at the Gokona deposit. We completed an investigation into the incident and have implemented the relevant recommendations at all our operations. We continue to target zero injuries and remain committed to every person going home safely every day.

Environment

During 2018 the Group initiated and progressed key initiatives and improvement programmes aimed at environmental protection and achieved the following milestones: completion of Phase 2 of the water management infrastructure upgrade at our Bulyanhulu mine; the development of a new water balance model at North Mara mine; and the completion of a rehabilitation trial at our Buzwagi mine. Bulyanhulu mine was audited for its ICMI Cyanide Code recertification and the results were still under final review at year-end. North Mara mine continued to implement various water management projects which are starting to show results. Implementation of the Acacia EMS in line with ISO 14001 was further progressed during the year, with all three sites advancing programmes to manage their top environmental risks.

Looking Forward

Finally I would like to thank all of our people for their contributions to the Acacia Group this past year. Our significant achievements in the face of a continuing challenging operating environment would not have been possible without their sheer resilience, hard work and determination and we remain hopeful for a resolution to the dispute with the Government of Tanzania during 2019.

ACACIA MINING PLC SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2018

1

Delivering economic growth

US$3bn

In total we have spent over US$3 billion with Tanzanian suppliers to support our businesses since inception

10%

Acacia plans to increase its annual spend with Tanzanian-owned suppliers by 10% to US$140m by mid-2019

Acacia is a major contributor to economic growth in Tanzania and supports the country's socioeconomic advancement in line with the Government's Development Vision 2025.

Our financial contributions include royalties, taxes, employee salaries, payments to suppliers and contractors, as well as investment in our local communities.

US$92.5m

Total investment in Tanzania in 2018

US$1.3billion

US$4.0billion

Acacia has paid a total of over US$1.3 billion in taxes and royalties in Tanzania

Acacia and its predecessor companies have made over US$4 billion of capital investment in Tanzania over the past 15 years

2 ACACIA MINING PLC SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2018

US$441m

Acacia's contribution to the Tanzanian economy in 2018 through suppliers, employees and taxes

Case study

Growing our Local Supply Chain

US$273m

The amount Acacia

spent with suppliers based

in Tanzania in 2018

US$127m

The amount Acacia

contributed in taxes and royalties to the Tanzanian Government in 2018

Our investment and operations in Tanzania open up unique opportunities for local industry and suppliers to establish and grow businesses while also contributing to economic growth in the regions around our mines.

With this in mind, we have progressed a number of strategies within our Supply Chain function with the goal of further increasing our annual spend on goods and services with suppliers based in Tanzania. As part of this we plan to increase our annual spend specifically with Tanzanian-owned businesses to approximately US$140 million by mid-2019.

At all three of our sites we aim to support local businesses which have the opportunity to bid for valuable tenders at the mine. Hajoka International is a Tanzanian contractor based near our Buzwagi mine in the Shinyanga region and the company has benefitted significantly in recent years from contracts it has won with the mine. The company was founded just five years ago and has quickly grown to be one of the region's largest general contractors, winning tenders with Acacia worth US$1.1 million in

2018 for services such as construction and facilities management.

Johansen Kajuna, Hajoka's founder and managing director, recalls that the company received its big break in 2014 when he won a tender to manage facilities at the Buzwagi mine. Since then the business has provided employment to around 300 staff and its revenue from contracts with Acacia has grown to more than US$3 million.

"Acacia has had a huge impact towards the growth of our company," Mr Kajuna explains. "Their business has helped us gain expertise and increase our capital to source world-class equipment and expand our operations. I feel honoured that our growth has not only benefited us but also had a positive impact in our communities and economy at large."

Last 11 years'

92

122

114

117

111

168

143

127

annual tax

44

63

70

contributions

to Tanzania 1 2

(US$million)

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

  1. Includes royalties, corporate tax, payroll tax, withholding tax, import duties, and fuel and local levies.
  2. Unaudited

ACACIA MINING PLC SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2018

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 06:20:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACACIA MINING
02:21aACACIA MINING : 2018 Corporate Brochure
PU
02:21aACACIA MINING : 2018 Sustainability Report
PU
06/27ACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining Plc
PU
06/27ACACIA MINING : turns down Barrick buyout bid
AQ
06/27ACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Acacia Mining plc AMENDMENT
PU
06/27ACACIA MINING : 2018 Payments to Governments Report
PU
06/27INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Acacia Mining Plc
PR
06/27BARRICK GOLD : Response to Acacias announcement
AQ
06/27BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : - Response to Acacia's announcement
AQ
06/27ACACIA MINING : Response to Forbidden Stories Articles
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 722 M
EBIT 2019 146 M
Net income 2019 78,2 M
Finance 2019 210 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,72
P/E ratio 2020 8,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 910 M
Chart ACACIA MINING
Duration : Period :
Acacia Mining Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACACIA MINING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,79 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Geleta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel English Chairman
Jaco Maritz Chief Financial Officer
André Falzon Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Galbraith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACACIA MINING-4.58%909
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION9.90%31 367
BARRICK GOLD CORP12.91%27 779
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED46.93%17 166
POLYUS PAO--.--%12 459
SHANDONG GOLD MINING35.54%12 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About