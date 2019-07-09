Acacia Mining : A Competent Persons' Report on the Mineral Assets of Acacia Mining PLC prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Limited – Executive Summary

A COMPETENT PERSONS' REPORT ON THE MINERAL ASSETS OF ACACIA MINING PLC
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Background
SRK Consulting (UK) Limited ("SRK") has been appointed by Acacia Mining plc ("Acacia" or the "Company") to prepare a Competent Persons' Report ("CPR") inclusive of an independent technical valuation (the "Independent Technical Valuation" or "ITV"), pursuant to the Requirements (defined in Section 1.2 below) on the mining and exploration assets (the "Mineral Assets") of the Company, located in the Republic of Tanzania ("Tanzania"), "Burkina Faso", the Republic of Kenya ("Kenya") and the Republic of Mali ("Mali").
In this "Executive Summary", SRK presents its principal findings with regards to the ITV which is largely based on its review and audit of the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve statements reported as at 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Statements") and the accompanying life-of-mine plans (the "LoMps") as reported herein over a 8-month period. The key findings are included in Section 2 of this Executive Summary which incorporates the results of the ITV (Section 2.3; Table ES 5) which should also be considered alongside the Risks and Opportunities as reported in Section 2.4. SRK confirms that it has validated and verified (Section 1.4) all material technical issues likely to influence the 2018 Statements and LoMps and has placed reliance thereon for the derivation of the ITV as reported herein.
The Company's Life-of-Mine plans ("LoMp") comprise various scenarios (the "Production Scenarios") comprising the Ore Reserve only Scenario (hereinafter the "T1 LoMp") and Ore Reserves + Mineral Resources Scenario (hereinafter the "T2 LoMp" which in addition to Ore Reserves assumes extraction of a sub-set of the Inferred Mineral Resources at both Bulyanhulu and North Mara). Furthermore, SRK notes that the T2 LoMp as reported herein constitutes the Company's "Base Case" Production Scenario which SRK has reviewed and accepted for the purpose of deriving the Preferred Value for the Mineral Assets and the Company as reported herein.
The ITV as reported herein comprises the derivation of a Preferred Value for the Mineral Assets and the Company which, inter alia incorporates the T2 LoMps for Bulyanhulu and North Mara and the T1 LoMp for Buzwagi. This also includes all necessary adjustments and modifications identified by SRK throughout its review process. With respect to Bulyanhulu, SRK notes the significant contribution from the Inferred Mineral Resources to the LoMp and confirms that all necessary modifying factors are included for the purposes of deriving the resulting Run-of-Mine tonnages and grades as well as the expenditures associated with the planned surface drilling programme to further assess the deeper portions of the Bulyanhulu deposit.
In addition to the Preferred Value, SRK has also established a Low Value and a High Value where:
|
|
Registered Address: 21 Gold Tops, City and County of Newport, NP20 4PG,
|
Group Offices: Africa
|
|
Wales, United Kingdom.
|
Asia
|
|
SRK Consulting (UK) Limited Reg No 01575403 (England and Wales)
|
Australia
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
North America
|
|
|
South America
|
SRK Consulting
|
Acacia CPR, 2019 - Executive Summary
-
the Low Value as reported herein is with respect to the LoMps limited to the T1 LoMps for Bulyanhulu, North Mara and Buzwagi and in addition to the discounted cashflow methods of valuation, incorporates alternative valuation methods for deriving a value for a portion of the exclusive Mineral Resources not included in the T1 LoMp. In this instance SRK also confirms that all necessary adjustments and modifications identified by SRK throughout its review process are also included; and
-
the High Value is similar in all material respects to the assumptions incorporated into the Preferred Value, with the exception of the reversal of certain of the operating expenditure adjustments as incorporated into the Preferred and Low valuation scenarios as a result of SRK's review.
These Production Scenarios (Table ES 1) are underpinned by the recently completed Bulyanhulu Optimisation Study Pre-feasibility Study Report and the Company's annual LoM planning process as well as the updated (for North Mara) Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve statements. For the avoidance of doubt, this CPR does not consider any of the Company's Tier 3 or Tier 4 scenarios as these are not considered sufficiently advanced to a minimum of PFS level when considered as a whole and in addition generally include assumptions relating to potential which cannot at this stage be reported as a Mineral Resource.
|
Table ES 1
|
Company's Strategic LoMp Classification
|
|
|
Item
|
|
Tier 1
|
|
Tier 2
|
|
Tier 3
|
|
Tier 4
|
|
|
("T1")
|
|
("T2")
|
|
("T3")
|
|
("T4" or "Blue Sky")
|
Summary
|
|
2P LoMp
|
|
2P+3R
|
|
T2 + Key Growth Projects
|
|
T3
|
|
|
(Most Likely)
|
|
with high probability of success
|
|
+ Longer Term Upside
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves
|
|
2P
|
|
2P
|
|
2P
|
|
2P
|
Resources (Exclusive)
|
|
None
|
|
3R
|
|
3R+Unclassified
|
|
3R+Unclassified
|
Project Technical Status
|
|
Feasibility
|
|
Feasibility/PFS
|
|
Feasibility/PFS/Scoping
|
|
Feasibility/PFS/Scoping/Conceptual
The ITV including the Implied Equity Value for the Company assumes the revised fiscal structure as reflected in the framework agreed between Barrick Gold Corporation and the Government of Tanzania as announced in October 2017. SRK considers that the Preferred, Low and High Values as reported herein provide a fair and unbiased assessment of the valuation of the Mineral Assets and the resulting Implied Equity Value as at 31 December 2018 comprising:
-
a Preferred Value of US$1,418.5m or GBP2.71/share which incorporates the T2 Ore Reserves + Mineral Resources LoMp (the physical production component equates to the Company's Base Case). Furthermore, SRK considers that this valuation scenario provides an appropriate basis for valuation of the portion of the exclusive Mineral Resources currently included in this LoMp Production scenario, assuming successful outcomes of the proposed drilling programme and other technical studies planned and appropriately costed by the Company;
-
a Low Value of US$1,063.9m or GBP2.03/share which incorporates the T1 Ore Reserves LoMp, Exploration Properties and Non-LoM Mineral Resources; and
-
a High Value of US$1,468.3m or GBP2.81/share which provides an indication of the potential further uplift should certain of the modifications as incorporated by SRK into the Low and Preferred Value not be necessary and that the original assumptions by the Company prevail.
Acacia is a public limited company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") and domiciled in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (the "United Kingdom"). The Company's strategic focus is the exploration, development and operation of gold assets located on the African continent comprising three Producing Properties, three Advanced Exploration Properties for which Mineral Resources have been declared and six Exploration Properties (comprising 27 Exploration Licences). Specifically:
|
UK30289_Acacia CPR.docx
|
July, 2019
|
|
Page ii of xxii
