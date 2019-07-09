Acacia Mining : A Competent Persons' Report on the Mineral Assets of Acacia Mining PLC prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Limited – Full Report

This document shall only be distributed to any Third Party in full as provided by SRK and may not be reproduced or circulated in the public domain (in whole or in part) or in any edited, abridged or otherwise amended form unless expressly agreed by SRK. Any other copyright owner's work may not be separated from this document, used or reproduced for any other purpose other than within this document in full as licensed by SRK. In the event that this document is disclosed or distributed to any Third Party, no such Third Party shall be entitled to place reliance upon any information, warranties or representations which may be contained within this document and the Recipients of this document shall indemnify SRK against all and

A COMPETENT PERSONS' REPORT ON THE MINERAL ASSETS OF

ACACIA MINING PLC

- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Background

SRK Consulting (UK) Limited ("SRK") has been appointed by Acacia Mining plc ("Acacia" or the "Company") to prepare a Competent Persons' Report ("CPR") inclusive of an independent technical valuation (the "Independent Technical Valuation" or "ITV"), pursuant to the Requirements (defined in Section 1.2 below) on the mining and exploration assets (the "Mineral Assets") of the Company, located in the Republic of Tanzania ("Tanzania"), "Burkina Faso", the Republic of Kenya ("Kenya") and the Republic of Mali ("Mali").

In this "Executive Summary", SRK presents its principal findings with regards to the ITV which is largely based on its review and audit of the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve statements reported as at 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Statements") and the accompanying life-of-mine plans (the "LoMps") as reported herein over a 8-month period. The key findings are included in Section 2 of this Executive Summary which incorporates the results of the ITV (Section 2.3; Table ES 5) which should also be considered alongside the Risks and Opportunities as reported in Section 2.4. SRK confirms that it has validated and verified (Section 1.4) all material technical issues likely to influence the 2018 Statements and LoMps and has placed reliance thereon for the derivation of the ITV as reported herein.

The Company's Life-of-Mine plans ("LoMp") comprise various scenarios (the "Production Scenarios") comprising the Ore Reserve only Scenario (hereinafter the "T1 LoMp") and Ore Reserves + Mineral Resources Scenario (hereinafter the "T2 LoMp" which in addition to Ore Reserves assumes extraction of a sub-set of the Inferred Mineral Resources at both Bulyanhulu and North Mara). Furthermore, SRK notes that the T2 LoMp as reported herein constitutes the Company's "Base Case" Production Scenario which SRK has reviewed and accepted for the purpose of deriving the Preferred Value for the Mineral Assets and the Company as reported herein.

The ITV as reported herein comprises the derivation of a Preferred Value for the Mineral Assets and the Company which, inter alia incorporates the T2 LoMps for Bulyanhulu and North Mara and the T1 LoMp for Buzwagi. This also includes all necessary adjustments and modifications identified by SRK throughout its review process. With respect to Bulyanhulu, SRK notes the significant contribution from the Inferred Mineral Resources to the LoMp and confirms that all necessary modifying factors are included for the purposes of deriving the resulting Run-of-Mine tonnages and grades as well as the expenditures associated with the planned surface drilling programme to further assess the deeper portions of the Bulyanhulu deposit.

In addition to the Preferred Value, SRK has also established a Low Value and a High Value where: