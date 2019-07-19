Acacia Mining Agrees to GBP951 Million Takeover Bid from Barrick Gold

By Oliver Griffin



Acacia Mining said on Friday that it has reached an agreement for majority shareholder Barrick Gold Corp to buy the shares it doesn't already own in a deal valuing it at approximately 951 million pounds ($1.19 billion).

The Tanzania-focused mining company said the new increased offer from Barrick--which already owns a 63.9% stake in Acacia--will see the Canadian miner offer 0.168 of its shares for every Acacia share.

At current share prices this implies a value of 232 pence per Acacia share, making for a total consideration of GBP343 million for the company's minority shareholders. A previous proposal from Barrick offered 0.153 of its shares for every Acacia share.

Acacia shareholders will also be entitled to receive special dividends from exploration properties and any deferred cash-consideration dividends. Under the terms of the deal Barrick has agreed to sell Acacia's exploration properties, which are located in a number of African countries, including Tanzania, Kenya and Mali.

An independent review has suggested a preferred value of $57 million for Acacia's exploration properties.

