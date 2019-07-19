Log in
Acacia Mining Agrees to GBP951 Million Takeover Bid from Barrick Gold

07/19/2019 | 02:54am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Acacia Mining said on Friday that it has reached an agreement for majority shareholder Barrick Gold Corp to buy the shares it doesn't already own in a deal valuing it at approximately 951 million pounds ($1.19 billion).

The Tanzania-focused mining company said the new increased offer from Barrick--which already owns a 63.9% stake in Acacia--will see the Canadian miner offer 0.168 of its shares for every Acacia share.

At current share prices this implies a value of 232 pence per Acacia share, making for a total consideration of GBP343 million for the company's minority shareholders. A previous proposal from Barrick offered 0.153 of its shares for every Acacia share.

Acacia shareholders will also be entitled to receive special dividends from exploration properties and any deferred cash-consideration dividends. Under the terms of the deal Barrick has agreed to sell Acacia's exploration properties, which are located in a number of African countries, including Tanzania, Kenya and Mali.

An independent review has suggested a preferred value of $57 million for Acacia's exploration properties.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACACIA MINING 18.33% 221 Delayed Quote.1.80%
BARRICK GOLD CORP 2.89% 22.46 Delayed Quote.21.87%
GOLD -0.23% 1439.809 Delayed Quote.11.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 725 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 86,1 M
Finance 2019 197 M
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,80x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 960 M
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Geleta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel English Chairman
Jaco Maritz Chief Financial Officer
André Falzon Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Galbraith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACACIA MINING1.80%956
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION12.73%0
SHANDONG GOLD MINING32.40%0
ZHONGJIN GOLD7.81%0
BARRICK GOLD CORP21.87%0
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED47.84%0
