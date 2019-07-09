Acacia Mining : Competent Persons Report & PUSU Extension

Competent Persons Report & PUSU Extension

Released : 09 Jul 2019 04:51:00

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") AND THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER WILL BE MADE

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

9 July 2019

Acacia Mining plc

RELEASE OF COMPETENT PERSONS' REPORT AND ACACIA AGREES TO BARRICK'S REQUEST FOR AN EXTENSION OF PUSU DEADLINE

Further to Acacia Mining plc's ("Acacia" or the "Company") announcement on 24 June 2019, Acacia has today released a Competent Persons' Report ("CPR") prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Limited ("SRK") with a Preferred Value (as defined below) of 271 pence per Acacia share. Both the executive summary of the CPR and the full report can be found on the Company's website as follows:

https://www.acaciamining.com/~/media/Files/A/Acacia/reports/2019/competent-persons-report-on-the-mineral-assets-of-acacia-mining-plc-executive-summary.pdf

https://www.acaciamining.com/~/media/Files/A/Acacia/reports/2019/competent-persons-report-on-the-mineral-assets- of-acacia-mining-plc-full-report.pdf.

SRK was appointed by Acacia to carry out a comprehensive review of its geological and resource modelling, preparation of its life of mine plans and resource and reserve statements and to present the results of this in the form of a CPR. As part of this CPR, SRK has also prepared an independent valuation of the Company (the "Independent Technical Valuation") in compliance with Rule 29 of the Code.

The work undertaken by SRK has been ongoing for eight months and has included inter alia:

site visits to each of the Company's operating mines;

a review and assessment of all material technical assumptions included in the 2018 Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve statements, the life-of mine plans, the environmental and social liabilities and the Company's other exploration assets; and

all the validation and verification procedures deemed necessary and appropriate by SRK to place an appropriate level of reliance on such technical information provided by the Company, with the exception of the fiscal structure as reflected in the draft settlement agreements under discussion between Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") and the Government of Tanzania (the "GoT"), which SRK has included in its Independent Technical Valuation but not opined on the basis thereof.

The SRK group is highly reputed and well respected within the mining sector and has been used by many mining companies to carry out similar technical assessments and reviews.

SRK's comprehensive review and its advice to the Board of Acacia (the "Board") concluded that the Company's geological and resource modelling and processes which were used in formulating its life of mine plan scenarios and Resource and Reserve statements as reported in the CPR are robust.

The Independent Technical Valuation provided by SRK, comprises the following three valuation scenarios:

Preferred case valuation - incorporates Life-of-Mine plans based on (i) Ore Reserves and certain higher confidence Mineral Resources for Bulyanhulu and North Mara, and (ii) Ore Reserves only (the "Tier 1 LoM plan") for Buzwagi, modified to include all necessary adjustments and modifications identified by SRK throughout its review process (the "Preferred Value");

High case valuation - is similar with regards to production in all material respects to the assumptions incorporated into the Preferred Value, but excludes various adjustments regarding operating expenditure incorporated in the Preferred and Low Value (the "High Value"); and

Low case valuation - incorporates the Tier 1 LoM plans for Bulyanhulu, North Mara and Buzwagi as well as limited value for the Mineral Resources not included in the Tier 1 LoM plan (the "Low Value").

All three scenarios assume constant real commodity prices of US$1,300/oz for gold and long term prices of

US$17.25/oz for silver and US$2.97/lb for copper, an 8.5% real discount rate, settlement with the GoT on terms in line with the framework documents agreed between Barrick and the GoT and announced in October 2017, and include a value of US$57 million (Preferred Value), US$87 million (High Value) and US$37 million (Low Value) for the Company's exploration assets.

The Preferred and High Value scenarios, which support the Company's life of mine plans, imply a valuation range of 271-281 pence per Acacia share (the "Valuation Range").

The Low Value, which is considered highly conservative by the Company, implies value of 203 pence per Acacia share.