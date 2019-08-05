Acacia Mining : Form 8.3 - ACA LN

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1.
KEY INFORMATION
(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings
SYQUANT CAPITAL
are being disclosed:
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is
insufficient
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
Acacia Mining PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
2 August 2019
(f)
Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are
YES - Barrick Gold Corporation
they today disclosing, under the Code in
respect of any other party to this offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
10p ordinary
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
(2)
Derivatives (other than
4,631,866
1.13
options):
(3)
Options and agreements to
purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
4,631,866
1.13
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Purchases and sales
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
Derivatives transactions (other than options)
Class of
Product
Nature of dealing
Number of
Price per
relevant
description
e.g. opening/closing a
reference
unit
security
e.g. CFD
long/short position,
securities
increasing/reducing a
long/short position
10p ordinary
CFD
Increasing a long position
508,959
224.40 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
Increasing a long position
3,824
226.40 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
Increasing a long position
1,700
226.60 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
Increasing a long position
8,959
228.60 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
5,524
227.60 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
413
227.80 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
8,541
228.20 GBp
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
5
228.70 GBp
Options transactions in respect of existing securities
Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of
Product
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
relevant
description
purchasing,
of
price
e.g.
date
money
security
e.g. call
selling,
securities
per unit
American,
paid/
option
varying etc.
to which
European
received
option
etc.
per unit
relates
(ii)
Exercising
Class of relevant
Product description
Number of
Exercise price per
security
e.g. call option
securities
unit
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if
security
e.g. subscription,
applicable)
conversion
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
NONE
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
NONE
(c)
Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure:
5 August 2019
Contact name:
Laurent Boscherel
Telephone number:
+33 1 42 56 56 27
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
