ACACIA MINING

(ACA)
Acacia Mining : Form 8.3 - Acacia Mining Plc

07/01/2019 | 06:13am EDT

Form 8.3 - Acacia Mining Plc

Released : 01 Jul 2019 10:37:00

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

  1. Full name of discloser:
  2. Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
    The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
  3. Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
    Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
  4. If an exempt fund manager connected with an
    offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
  5. Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the

latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

  1. In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
    If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

Investec Asset Management Limited

N/A

Acacia Mining Plc

No

28 June 2019

Yes - Barrick Gold Corporation

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Common Stock GBP .1

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned

and/or controlled:

5,605,856

1.37%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives

(including

options) and

agreements

to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

5,605,856

1.37%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

security

Common Stock GBP .1

Sale

94,977

GBP 1.7763

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of

dealing

Number of

Price per unit

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing a

reference

security

e.g. CFD

long/short position,

securities

increasing/reducing a

long/short

position

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number of

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

descriptione.g.

purchasing,

securities

price

e.g.

date

money

security

call option

selling,

to which

per unit

American,

paid/

varying

option

European

received

etc.

relates

etc.

per unit

  1. Exercise

Class of

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise price

relevant

description

exercised

securities

per unit

security

e.g. call option

against

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if

security

e.g. subscription,

applicable)

conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

Date of

disclosure:

01 July 2019

Contact

name:

Ian Gartshore

Telephone number:

02075971825

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:12:06 UTC
