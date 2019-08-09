Acacia Mining : Form 8.3 - Acacia Mining Plc

Form 8.3 - Acacia Mining Plc
Released : 09 Aug 2019 03:18:00
RNS Number : 6147I
Wellington Management Group LLP
09 August 2019
|
|
|
FORM 8.3
|
|
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
|
|
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
|
|
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
|
1.
|
KEY INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Full name of discloser:
|
Wellington Management Group LLP
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from
|
|
|
|
1(a):
|
|
|
|
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the
|
|
|
|
trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form
|
Acacia Mining PLC
|
|
|
relates:
|
|
|
|
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and
|
|
|
|
specify identity of offeror/offeree:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
|
08 August 2019
|
|
|
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the
|
|
|
|
disclosure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(f)
|
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures
|
YES
|
|
|
in respect of any other party to the offer?
|
Barrick Gold Corporation
|
|
|
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
-
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
|
Class of relevant security:
|
Common Stock (GB00B61D2N63)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interests
|
|
|
Short Positions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
%
|
|
Number
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
|
4,880,111
|
|
1.19 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Cash-settled derivatives:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
agreements to purchase/sell:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
4,880,111 *
|
|
1.19 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Wellington Management Group LLP does not have discretion regarding voting decisions in respect of 692,464 shares that are included in the total above.
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
-
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
-
Purchases and sales
|
Class of relevant security
|
|
Purchase/sale
|
|
Number of securities
|
Price per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock (GB00B61D2N63)
|
Sale
|
|
1,177
|
|
2.3900 GBP
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Cash-settledderivative transactions
|
Class of
|
Product description e.g. CFD
|
Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a
|
Number of reference
|
Price per unit
|
relevant
|
|
long/short position, increasing/reducing a
|
securities
|
|
security
|
|
long/short position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
-
Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Class of
|
Product description
|
Writing, purchasing,
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price
|
Type e.g.
|
Expiry date
|
Option
|
relevant
|
e.g. call option
|
selling, varying etc.
|
to which option
|
per unit
|
American,
|
|
money
|
security
|
|
|
relates
|
|
European etc.
|
|
paid/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Exercise
|
Class of relevant
|
Product description e.g. call option
|
Exercising/ exercised
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit
|
security
|
|
against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|
|
Class of relevant security
|
Nature of dealing e.g.
|
Details
|
Price per unit (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
subscription, conversion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
Transition in
|
252,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
OTHER INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
-
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
-
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
-
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
-
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
|
(c)
|
Attachments
|
|
|
|
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
|
NO
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of disclosure
|
09 August 2019
|
|
|
Contact name
|
Shaheen Hussain
|
|
|
Telephone number
|
44-20-7126-6609
|
|
|
