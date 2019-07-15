Acacia Mining : Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation

Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation Released : 15 Jul 2019 12:54:00 RNS Number : 5649F Wellington Management Group LLP 15 July 2019 FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Wellington Management Group LLP (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form Barrick Gold Corporation relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 12 July 2019 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures YES in respect of any other party to the offer? Acacia Mining PLC If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" 2.POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) Class of relevant security: Common Stock (CA0679011084) Interests Short Positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 12,797,348 0.73 % 162,679 0.01 % (2) Cash-settled derivatives: (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Total 12,797,348 * 0.73 % 162,679 0.01 % *Wellington Management Group LLP does not have discretion regarding voting decisions in respect of 6,118,706 shares that are included in the total above.

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. Purchases and sales Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit Common Stock (CA0679011084) Short Sale 45,200 21.4391 CAD Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a Number of reference Price per unit relevant long/short position, increasing/reducing a securities security long/short position Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class of Product description Writing, purchasing, Number of securities Exercise price Type e.g. Expiry date Option relevant e.g. call option selling, varying etc. to which option per unit American, money security relates European etc. paid/ received per unit Exercise Class of relevant Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised Number of securities Exercise price per unit security against Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. Details Price per unit (if applicable)

subscription, conversion 4.OTHER INFORMATION Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None (c) Attachments Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure 15 July 2019