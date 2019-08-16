Acacia Mining : Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
08/16/2019 | 10:07am EDT
Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
Released : 16 Aug 2019 02:54:00
RNS Number : 3845J
State Street Global Advisors
16 August 2019
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1.
KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
State Street
Global Advisors & Affiliates
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is
insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and
beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates:
Barrick Gold Corporation
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest
15-August-2019
practicable date prior to the disclosure
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the
YES / NO / N/A
discloser making disclosures in respect of any
If YES, specify which:
other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state
Yes - Acacia Mining plc
"N/A"
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
common
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
40,123,4232.29017%
Cash-settledderivatives:
Stock-settledderivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
40,123,4232.29017%
The change in the holding of 32,064 shares since the last disclosure for dealing 14 August 2019 is due to the transfer in of a discretionary holding
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if
security
e.g. subscription,
applicable)
conversion
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
(c)
Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
N o
Date of disclosure:
16-August-2019
Contact name:
Lionel Colaco
Telephone number*:
020 33956098
