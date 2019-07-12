Acacia Mining : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Acacia Mining plc

Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Acacia Mining plc Released : 12 Jul 2019 11:49:00 RNS Number : 4055F JPMorgan AG 12 July 2019 FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ("RI") STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE) Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: J.P. Morgan AG (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose Acacia Mining plc relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (c) Name of the party to the offer with which Financial Adviser and exempt principal trader is connected: Corporate Broker to Acacia Mining plc (d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 11 July 2019 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the Yes, Barrick Gold Corporation exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" 2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) Class of relevant security: Ordinary Share Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned - - - - and/or controlled: (2) Cash-settled derivatives: - - - - (3) Stock-settled derivatives - - - - (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: - - - - TOTAL: All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights

concerned and relevant percentages: 3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. Purchases and sales Class of Purchases/ Total number Highest price Lowest price relevant sales of securities per unit per unit security paid/received paid/received (GBP) (GBP) Ordinary Purchase 63,137 1.8600 1.8270 Share Sale 63,137 1.8449 1.8449 Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description e.g. opening/closing a reference unit security e.g. CFD long/short position, securities (GBP) increasing/reducing a long/short position Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class of Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option money relevant description purchasing, of price e.g. date paid/ received security e.g. call selling, securities per unit American, per unit option varying etc. to which European option etc. relates Exercise Class of Product Exercising/ Number of Exercise price relevant description exercised securities per unit security e.g. call option against Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if security e.g. subscription, applicable) conversion 4. OTHER INFORMATION Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None (c) Attachments Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? No Date of disclosure: 12 July 2019 Contact name: Alwyn Basch Telephone number: 020 7742 7407