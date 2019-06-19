Acacia Mining : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Acacia Mining pl

Short 821 1.7202 GBP 1,848 1.7222 GBP 1,408 1.7262 GBP 670 1.7271 GBP 961 1.7275 GBP 65,201 1.7300 GBP 8,598 1.7344 GBP 9,529 1.7368 GBP 7,304 1.7380 GBP 618 1.7410 GBP 2,229 1.7411 GBP 128 1.7412 GBP 4,000 1.7418 GBP 56,532 1.7421 GBP 18,552 1.7434 GBP 59,824 1.7443 GBP 8,772 1.7453 GBP 14,390 1.7461 GBP 5,345 1.7468 GBP 2,738 1.7471 GBP 271 1.7492 GBP 366 1.7498 GBP 2,466 1.7499 GBP 1,213 1.7501 GBP 2,803 1.7513 GBP

Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option relevant description purchasing, of price e.g. date money security e.g. call selling, securities per unit American, paid/ option varying etc. to which European received option etc. per unit relates

Exercise

Class of Product Exercising/ Number of Exercise price relevant description exercised securities per unit security e.g. call option against

Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if security e.g. subscription, applicable) conversion

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: