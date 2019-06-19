Log in
ACACIA MINING

(ACA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/19 07:16:07 am
170.9 GBp   -1.21%
06:59aACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Acacia Mining pl
PU
06:14aACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining
PU
05:53aBarrick Gold Corporation Statement re. Acacia Mining plc
DJ
Acacia Mining : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Acacia Mining pl

06/19/2019 | 06:59am EDT

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Acacia Mining pl

Released : 19 Jun 2019 11:38:00

RNS Number : 7767C

JPMorgan Securities Plc

19 June 2019

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING

IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

Acacia Mining plc

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which

Financial Adviser and

exempt principal trader is connected:

Corporate Broker to Acacia

Mining plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

18 June 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the

Yes, Barrick Gold Corporation

exempt principal trader making disclosures in

respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state

"N/A"

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of

Purchases/

Total number

Highest price

Lowest price

relevant

sales

of securities

per unit

per unit

security

paid/received

paid/received

Ordinary

Purchase

306,795

1.7590 GBP

1.7202 GBP

Share

Sale

141,964

1.7680 GBP

1.7120 GBP

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per unit

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing a

reference

security

e.g. CFD

long/short position,

securities

increasing/reducing a

long/short position

Ordinary

Equity

Long

2,495

1.7299 GBP

Share

Swap

64,620

1.7300 GBP

6,000

1.7403 GBP

4,585

1.7407 GBP

483

1.7430 GBP

2,118

1.7458 GBP

12,184

1.7459 GBP

3,013

1.7473 GBP

808

1.7479 GBP

15,616

1.7480 GBP

590

1.7510 GBP

Short

821

1.7202 GBP

1,848

1.7222 GBP

1,408

1.7262 GBP

670

1.7271 GBP

961

1.7275 GBP

65,201

1.7300 GBP

8,598

1.7344 GBP

9,529

1.7368 GBP

7,304

1.7380 GBP

618

1.7410 GBP

2,229

1.7411 GBP

128

1.7412 GBP

4,000

1.7418 GBP

56,532

1.7421 GBP

18,552

1.7434 GBP

59,824

1.7443 GBP

8,772

1.7453 GBP

14,390

1.7461 GBP

5,345

1.7468 GBP

2,738

1.7471 GBP

271

1.7492 GBP

366

1.7498 GBP

2,466

1.7499 GBP

1,213

1.7501 GBP

2,803

1.7513 GBP

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money

security

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

paid/

option

varying etc.

to which

European

received

option

etc.

per unit

relates

  1. Exercise

Class of

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise price

relevant

description

exercised

securities

per unit

security

e.g. call option

against

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if

security

e.g. subscription,

applicable)

conversion

3. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

Date of disclosure:

19 June 2019

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

FERCKCDNKBKDAAD

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 10:58:06 UTC
