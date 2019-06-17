Acacia Mining : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Acacia Mining plc

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Acacia Mining plc Released : 17 Jun 2019 10:49:00 RNS Number : 4758C JPMorgan Securities Plc 17 June 2019 FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: J.P. Morgan Securities Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose Acacia Mining plc relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (c) Name of the party to the offer with which Financial Adviser and exempt principal trader is connected: Corporate Broker to Acacia Mining plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 14 June 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the Yes, Barrick Gold Corporation exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" 2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. Purchases and sales Class of Purchases/ Total number Highest price Lowest price relevant sales of securities per unit per unit security paid/received paid/received Ordinary Purchase 107,173 1.7415 GBP 1.6980 GBP Share Sale 44,426 1.7550 GBP 1.7010 GBP Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per unit relevant description e.g. opening/closing a reference security e.g. CFD long/short position, securities increasing/reducing a long/short position Ordinary Equity Long 21,090 1.7010 GBP Share Swap 12,000 1.7116 GBP 1,745 1.7142 GBP 1,000 1.7160 GBP Short 18,877 1.7010 GBP 75 1.7011 GBP 711 1.7055 GBP 4,440 1.7061 GBP 4,176 1.7063 GBP 378 1.7064 GBP 2,454 1.7065 GBP

1,167 1.7070 GBP 700 1.7090 GBP 628 1.7101 GBP 4,999 1.7103 GBP 455 1.7104 GBP 2,279 1.7113 GBP 31,806 1.7143 GBP 4,350 1.7173 GBP 1,000 1.7200 GBP 41 1.7246 GBP 15,278 1.7294 GBP 3,719 1.7367 GBP 660 1.7411 GBP 502 1.7570 GBP (c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class of Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option relevant description purchasing, of price e.g. date money security e.g. call selling, securities per unit American, paid/ option varying etc. to which European received option etc. per unit relates Exercise Class of Product Exercising/ Number of Exercise price relevant description exercised securities per unit security e.g. call option against Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if security e.g. subscription, applicable) conversion 3. OTHER INFORMATION Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None Date of disclosure: 17 June 2019 Contact name: Alwyn Basch Telephone number: 020 7742 7407

