Acacia Mining : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Acacia Mining plc

07/04/2019 | 05:53am EDT

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Acacia Mining plc

Released : 04 Jul 2019 10:49:00

RNS Number : 5189E

JPMorgan Securities Plc

04 July 2019

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING

IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

Acacia Mining plc

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which

Financial Advisor and

exempt principal trader is connected:

Corporate Broker to Acacia

Mining plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

3 July 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the

Yes, Barrick Gold Corporation

exempt principal trader making disclosures in

respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state

"N/A"

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of

Purchases/

Total number

Highest price

Lowest price

relevant

sales

of securities

per unit

per unit

security

paid/received

paid/received

Ordinary

Purchase

147,154

1.7880 GBP

1.7280 GBP

Share

Sale

76,229

1.7671 GBP

1.7200 GBP

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per unit

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing a

reference

security

e.g. CFD

long/short position,

securities

increasing/reducing a

long/short position

Ordinary

Equity

Long

1,730

1.7349 GBP

Share

Swap

2,944

1.7422 GBP

2,845

1.7453 GBP

2,000

1.7474 GBP

5,503

1.7479 GBP

865

1.7540 GBP

Short

3,000

1.7380 GBP

790

1.7410 GBP

821

1.7429 GBP

13,480

1.7473 GBP

46,396

1.7479 GBP

8,054

1.7480 GBP

1,714

1.7483 GBP

1,629

1.7497 GBP

1,186

1.7505 GBP

1,371

1.7509 GBP

169

1.7522 GBP

1,050

1.7540 GBP

1,429

1.7544 GBP

1,125

1.7551 GBP

40

1.7552 GBP

1,233

1.7560 GBP

1,157

1.7612 GBP

(c)

Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money paid/

security

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

received

option

varying etc.

to which

European

per unit

option

etc.

relates

  1. Exercise

Class of

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise price

relevant

description

exercised

securities

per unit

security

e.g. call option

against

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if

security

e.g. subscription,

applicable)

conversion

3. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to

which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

Date of disclosure:

4 July 2019

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

FERCKQDQCBKKOOK

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 09:52:09 UTC
