Acacia Mining : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Acacia Mining plc

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Acacia Mining plc Released : 12 Jul 2019 10:40:00 RNS Number : 3916F JPMorgan Securities Plc 12 July 2019 FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: J.P. Morgan Securities Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose Acacia Mining plc relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (c) Name of the party to the offer with which Financial Advisor and exempt principal trader is connected: Corporate Broker to Acacia Mining plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 11 July 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the Yes, Barrick Gold Corporation exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" 2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. Purchases and sales Class of Purchases/ Total number Highest price Lowest price relevant sales of securities per unit per unit security paid/received paid/received Ordinary Purchase 219,069 1.8750 GBP 1.8260 GBP Share Sale 231,846 1.8812 GBP 1.8260 GBP Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per unit relevant description e.g. opening/closing a reference security e.g. CFD long/short position, securities increasing/reducing a long/short position Ordinary Equity Long 52 1.8300 GBP Share Swap 9,385 1.8409 GBP 7,815 1.8429 GBP 763 1.8430 GBP 5,748 1.8482 GBP 6,693 1.8521 GBP 2,088 1.8533 GBP 8,714 1.8540 GBP 227 1.8558 GBP 17,926 1.8573 GBP 2,673 1.8590 GBP 966 1.8630 GBP

1,900 1.8740 GBP Short 1,032 1.8282 GBP 65 1.8302 GBP 1,853 1.8374 GBP 6,597 1.8430 GBP 2,330 1.8431 GBP 1,550 1.8466 GBP 62 1.8500 GBP 3,899 1.8508 GBP 2,500 1.8520 GBP 13,386 1.8529 GBP 6,246 1.8531 GBP 8,714 1.8540 GBP 3,561 1.8595 GBP 36 1.8611 GBP 118 1.8635 GBP 325 1.8652 GBP Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class of Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option relevant description purchasing, of price e.g. date money paid/ security e.g. call selling, securities per unit American, received option varying etc. to which European per unit option etc. relates Exercise Class of Product Exercising/ Number of Exercise price relevant description exercised securities per unit security e.g. call option against Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if security e.g. subscription, applicable) conversion 3. OTHER INFORMATION Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None Date of disclosure: 12 July 2019 Contact name: Alwyn Basch

Telephone number: 020 7742 7407 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com. END FERSFASUEFUSEDW