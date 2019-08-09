Acacia Mining : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Acacia Mining plc

353 2.3810 GBP 5,645 2.3848 GBP 5,194 2.3877 GBP 1,868 2.3880 GBP 31,665 2.3900 GBP 3,225 2.3926 GBP 7,000 2.3936 GBP 14,308 2.3945 GBP 2 2.4053 GBP 5 2.4084 GBP 5 2.4093 GBP 2 2.4165 GBP (c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option relevant description purchasing, of price e.g. date money security e.g. call selling, securities per unit American, paid/ option varying etc. to which European received option etc. per unit relates Ordinary Share

Exercise

Class of Product Exercising/ Number of Exercise price relevant description exercised securities per unit security e.g. call option against

Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if security e.g. subscription, applicable) conversion

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to

which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None