Acacia Mining : Form 8 (OPD) - Acacia Mining Plc

Form 8 (OPD) - Acacia Mining Plc

Released : 31 May 2019 04:54:00

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Acacia Mining plc (b) Owner or controller of interests and short - positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose Acacia Mining plc

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEREE (e) Date position held: 21 May 2019 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is N/A the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer,

state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security: Ordinary shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned NIL - NIL - and/or controlled: (2) Cash-settled derivatives: NIL - NIL - (3) Stock-settled derivatives NIL - NIL - (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: NIL - NIL -

Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to N/A which subscription right exists: