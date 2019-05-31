Log in
ACACIA MINING

(ACA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/31 11:30:00 am
154.55 GBp   +0.95%
12:09pACACIA MINING : Form 8 (OPD) - Acacia Mining Plc
PU
11:56aACACIA MINING : Form 8 (OPD) - Acacia Mining Plc
PR
10:59aACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation 31 May 2019
PU
Acacia Mining : Form 8 (OPD) - Acacia Mining Plc

05/31/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

Form 8 (OPD) - Acacia Mining Plc

Released : 31 May 2019 04:54:00

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full

name of discloser:

Acacia Mining plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short

-

positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The

naming of nominee or vehicle companies is

insufficient. For a trust,

the trustee(s), settlor

and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name

of offeror/offeree

in relation to whose

Acacia Mining plc

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a

separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) Is the

discloser the offeror or the

offeree?

OFFEREE

(e) Date position held:

21 May 2019

The latest practicable date prior

to the

disclosure

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c)

above,

is

N/A

the discloser making disclosures in respect of

any

other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer,

state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned

NIL

-

NIL

-

and/or controlled:

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

NIL

-

NIL

-

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives

NIL

-

NIL

-

(including options) and

agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

NIL

-

NIL

-

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to N/A which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights

N/A

concerned and relevant percentages:

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

1. Interests of directors of Acacia Mining plc in Acacia Mining plc shares (excluding options and awards set out in item 2 below):

Name

Number of ordinary

Percentage of issued

shares

ordinary share

capital (%)

Rachel English

17,383

0.00423887

Andre Falzon

9,000

0.00219466

1. Options and awards held by directors of Acacia Mining plc in Acacia Mining plc shares:

i. PETER GELETA

Performance based restricted share units ("PRSUs"). PRSUs comprise nil cost options over ordinary shares of Acacia Mining plc, which vest on the fifth anniversary of the date of grant, subject to the assessment of Acacia Mining plc's total shareholder return performance against the constituents of the EMIX Global Gold Index.

Date of award

Number of ordinary

Vesting date

shares to which

PRSUs relate

16

February 2016

224,772

15 February 2019

Nil cost options ("NCOs")

Date of award

Number of ordinary

Vesting date

shares to which

NCOs relate

26

April 2017

195,163

25

April 2022

26

February 2018

1,077,731

25

February 2023

26

February 2019

696,664

26

February 2024

i. OTHER DIRECTORS

Deferred share units ("DSUs"). Acacia Mining plc's DSU plan provides its non-executive directors with the option to receive some or all of their annual fees in return for a deferred right to a cash payment, payable only after a participant ceases to hold office with Acacia Mining plc. Cash payments under this plan are calculated by reference to the fair market value of Acacia Mining plc's ordinary shares at the time of payment and remain subject to market fluctuations in the context of Acacia Mining plc's share price until the time of payment.

Name of director

Number of ordinary shares to

which DSUs relate

Rachel English

14,156

Andre Falzon

15,559

Michael Kenyon

41,683

Steve Lucas

12,570

1. Interests of directors of Acacia Mining plc in Barrick Gold Corporation shares (excluding options and awards set out in item 4):

Name of

Number of ordinary

Percentage of issued

director

shares

ordinary share capital

(%)

Adrian Reynolds

612

0.00349319

Stephen

165

0.00009418

Galbraith

1. Options and awards of directors of Acacia Mining plc in Barrick Gold Corporation shares

i. STEPHEN GALBRAITH

Restricted share unit awards under long term incentive plan (cash-settled; after tax settlement proceeds used to acquire shares)

Number of

Date of grant

Exercise price

Vesting date

ordinary shares

to vest

4,544

13

February

Nil

13

February

2018

2020

4,543

13

February

Nil

13

February

2018

2020

3,911

11

February

Nil

11

February

2019

2020

3,910

11

February

Nil

11

February

2019

2021

3,911

11

February

Nil

11

November

2019

2021

1. Interests of connected advisers of Acacia Mining plc in Barrick Gold Corporation shares

Name of connected

Number of ordinary

Percentage of issued

adviser

shares

ordinary share

capital (%)

Lee Munder Capital

30

0.00000002

Group (a Royal Bank

of Canada fund

manager)

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental

Form

8

(Open

Positions)

NO

Supplemental

Form

8

(SBL)

NO

Date of disclosure:

31 May 2019

Contact name:

Sally Marshak

Telephone number:

+44

(0)

20

7129

7160

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 16:08:06 UTC
