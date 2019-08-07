Acacia Mining : Form 8 (OPD) - Acacia Mining Plc

Form 8 (OPD) - Acacia Mining Plc Released : 07 Aug 2019 05:07:00 FORM 8 (OPD) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Acacia Mining plc (b) Owner or controller of interests and short - positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose Acacia Mining plc relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEREE (e) Date position held: 21 May 2019 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is N/A the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" 2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates Class of relevant security: Ordinary shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned NIL - NIL - and/or controlled: (2) Cash-settled derivatives: NIL - NIL - (3) Stock-settled derivatives NIL - NIL - (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: NIL - NIL - All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL). Rights to subscribe for new securities Class of relevant security in relation to N/A which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights N/A concerned and relevant percentages: 3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 1. Interests of directors of Acacia Mining plc in Acacia Mining plc shares (excluding options and awards set out in item 2 below): Name Number of ordinary Percentage of issued shares ordinary share capital (%) Rachel English 17,383 0.00423887 Andre Falzon 9,000 0.00219466 2. Options and awards held by directors of Acacia Mining plc in Acacia Mining plc shares: PETER GELETA Performance based restricted share units ("PRSUs"). PRSUs comprise nil cost options over ordinary shares of Acacia Mining plc, which vest on the fifth anniversary of the date of grant, subject to the assessment of Acacia Mining plc's total shareholder return performance against the constituents of the EMIX Global Gold Index. Date of award Number of ordinary Vesting date shares to which PRSUs relate 16 February 2016 224,772 15 February 2019 Nil cost options ("NCOs") Date of award Number of ordinary Vesting date shares to which NCOs relate 26 April 2017 195,163 25 April 2022 26 February 2018 1,077,731 25 February 2023 26 February 2019 696,664 26 February 2024 OTHER DIRECTORS Deferred share units ("DSUs"). Acacia Mining plc's DSU plan provides its non-executive directors with the option to receive some or all of their annual fees in return for a deferred right to a cash payment, payable only after a participant ceases to hold office with Acacia Mining plc. Cash payments under this plan are calculated by reference to the fair market value of Acacia Mining plc's ordinary shares at the time of payment and remain subject to market fluctuations in the context of Acacia Mining plc's share price until the time of payment. Name of director Number of ordinary shares to which DSUs relate Rachel English 14,156 Andre Falzon 15,559 Michael Kenyon 41,683 Steve Lucas 12,570 3. Interests of directors of Acacia Mining plc in Barrick Gold Corporation shares (excluding options and awards set out in item 4): Name of Number of ordinary Percentage of issued director shares ordinary share capital (%) Adrian Reynolds 612 0.00349319 Stephen 165 0.00009418 Galbraith

4. Options and awards of directors of Acacia Mining plc in Barrick Gold Corporation shares STEPHEN GALBRAITH Restricted share unit awards under long term incentive plan (cash-settled; after tax settlement proceeds used to acquire shares) Number of Date of grant Exercise price Vesting date ordinary shares to vest 4,544 13 February Nil 13 February 2018 2020 4,543 13 February Nil 13 February 2018 2020 3,911 11 February Nil 11 February 2019 2020 3,910 11 February Nil 11 February 2019 2021 3,911 11 February Nil 11 November 2019 2021 5. Interests of connected advisers of Acacia Mining plc in Barrick Gold Corporation shares Name of connected Number of ordinary Percentage of issued adviser shares ordinary share capital (%) Lee Munder Capital 30 0.00000002 Group (a Royal Bank of Canada fund manager) J.P. Morgan Chase 218 0.00000012 Bank (Custody) Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL). 4. OTHER INFORMATION Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None Attachments Are any Supplemental Forms attached? Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO

Date of disclosure: 31 May 2019 Contact name: Sally Marshak Telephone number: +44 (0) 20 7129 7160 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.