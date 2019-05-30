Acacia Mining : Form 8 (OPD) Acacia Mining plc

Form 8 (OPD) Acacia Mining plc
Barrick Gold Corporation
30 May 2019
KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Barrick Gold Corporation
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short
N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
|
Acacia Mining Plc
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?
OFFEROR / OFFEREE
(e) Date position held:
23 May 2019
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the
YES / NO / N/A
|
|
other party to the offer?
Barrick Gold Corporation
2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates
Class of relevant security:
|
10p ordinary
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned
Nil
0.000
Nil
0.000
and/or controlled:
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
Nil
0.000
Nil
0.000
(3) Stock-settled derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL:
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
Rights to subscribe for new securities
Class of relevant security in relation to
|
Details, including nature of the rights
N/A
3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:
Interests held by directors of Barrick Gold Corporation and their close relatives and related trusts:
Class of
Ordinary Shares
Short Positions
Relevant
Security
Name of director
No.
%
No.
%
or their close
relative or
related trust
N/A
Nil
0.000
Nil
0.000
(B) Interests held by other presumed concert parties of Barrick Gold Corporation:
Class of
Ordinary Shares
Short Positions
Relevant
Security
Name of Concert
No.
%
No.
%
Party
Barrick
179,609,530
43.798
Nil
0.000
International
(Barbados) Corp.
PDG Sona
45,258,970
11.036
Nil
0.000
(Cayman) Ltd
PDG Bank
37,378,450
9.115
Nil
0.000
Limited
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None.
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to
which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None.
|
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES/NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
YES/NO
Date of disclosure:
30 May 2019
Contact name:
Dana Stringer
Telephone number:
(416) 307-7405
Acacia Mining plc published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 17:18:03 UTC