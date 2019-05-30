Acacia Mining : Form 8 (OPD) Acacia Mining plc

Form 8 (OPD) Acacia Mining plc Released : 30 May 2019 06:00:00 RNS Number : 6743A Barrick Gold Corporation 30 May 2019 FORM 8 (OPD) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Barrick Gold Corporation (b) Owner or controller of interests and short N/A positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose Acacia Mining Plc relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEROR / OFFEREE (e) Date position held: 23 May 2019 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the YES / NO / N/A discloser making disclosures in respect of any If YES, specify which: other party to the offer? Barrick Gold Corporation If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" 2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates Class of relevant security: 10p ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned Nil 0.000 Nil 0.000 and/or controlled: (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil 0.000 Nil 0.000 (3) Stock-settled derivatives Nil 0.000 Nil 0.000 (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil 0.000 Nil 0.000 TOTAL: All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL). Rights to subscribe for new securities Class of relevant security in relation to N/A which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights N/A concerned and relevant percentages: 3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: Interests held by directors of Barrick Gold Corporation and their close relatives and related trusts: Class of Ordinary Shares Short Positions Relevant Security Name of director No. % No. % or their close relative or related trust N/A Nil 0.000 Nil 0.000 (B) Interests held by other presumed concert parties of Barrick Gold Corporation: Class of Ordinary Shares Short Positions Relevant Security Name of Concert No. % No. % Party Barrick 179,609,530 43.798 Nil 0.000 International (Barbados) Corp. PDG Sona 45,258,970 11.036 Nil 0.000 (Cayman) Ltd PDG Bank 37,378,450 9.115 Nil 0.000 Limited Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL). 4. OTHER INFORMATION Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None. (c) Attachments Are any Supplemental Forms attached? Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) YES/NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) YES/NO

Date of disclosure: 30 May 2019 Contact name: Dana Stringer Telephone number: (416) 307-7405