Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Acacia Mining    ACA   GB00B61D2N63

ACACIA MINING

(ACA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/30 11:30:00 am
151.35 GBp   -3.90%
01:19pACACIA MINING : Form 8 (OPD) Barrick Gold Corporation
PU
01:19pACACIA MINING : Form 8 (OPD) Acacia Mining plc
PU
12:01pACACIA MINING : s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Acacia Mining : Form 8 (OPD) Acacia Mining plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

Form 8 (OPD) Acacia Mining plc

Released : 30 May 2019 06:00:00

RNS Number : 6743A

Barrick Gold Corporation

30 May 2019

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Barrick Gold Corporation

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short

N/A

positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is

insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and

beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

Acacia Mining Plc

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

OFFEROR / OFFEREE

(e) Date position held:

23 May 2019

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

(f)

In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the

YES / NO / N/A

discloser making disclosures in respect of any

If YES, specify which:

other party to the offer?

Barrick Gold Corporation

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state

"N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:

10p ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned

Nil

0.000

Nil

0.000

and/or controlled:

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

0.000

Nil

0.000

(3) Stock-settled derivatives

Nil

0.000

Nil

0.000

(including options) and

agreements to

purchase/sell:

Nil

0.000

Nil

0.000

TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to

N/A

which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights

N/A

concerned and relevant percentages:

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

  1. Interests held by directors of Barrick Gold Corporation and their close relatives and related trusts:

Class of

Ordinary Shares

Short Positions

Relevant

Security

Name of director

No.

%

No.

%

or their close

relative or

related trust

N/A

Nil

0.000

Nil

0.000

(B) Interests held by other presumed concert parties of Barrick Gold Corporation:

Class of

Ordinary Shares

Short Positions

Relevant

Security

Name of Concert

No.

%

No.

%

Party

Barrick

179,609,530

43.798

Nil

0.000

International

(Barbados) Corp.

PDG Sona

45,258,970

11.036

Nil

0.000

(Cayman) Ltd

PDG Bank

37,378,450

9.115

Nil

0.000

Limited

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None.

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to

which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None.

(c)

Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

YES/NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

YES/NO

Date of disclosure:

30 May 2019

Contact name:

Dana Stringer

Telephone number:

(416) 307-7405

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

FEEKMGFKVGRGLZM

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 17:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACACIA MINING
01:19pACACIA MINING : Form 8 (OPD) Barrick Gold Corporation
PU
01:19pACACIA MINING : Form 8 (OPD) Acacia Mining plc
PU
12:01pACACIA MINING : s) in Company
PR
09:54aACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
PU
06:39aACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - Acacia Mining Plc
PU
06:21aINVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Acacia Mining Plc
PR
05:49aACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Acacia Mining plc
PU
05/29FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Acacia Mining plc
PU
05/29MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - ACACIA MINING PLC
AQ
05/28Tanzania to Bar Acacia Mining From Working in Country -Bloomberg
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 718 M
EBIT 2019 139 M
Net income 2019 78,2 M
Finance 2019 211 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,33
P/E ratio 2020 7,94
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 817 M
Chart ACACIA MINING
Duration : Period :
Acacia Mining Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACACIA MINING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,76 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Geleta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel English Chairman
Jaco Maritz Chief Financial Officer
André Falzon Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Galbraith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACACIA MINING-14.08%817
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-8.60%25 900
BARRICK GOLD CORP-13.84%20 580
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED22.71%14 229
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 397
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD1.27%9 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About