Acacia Mining : Form 8 (OPD) Barrick Gold Corporation

Released : 30 May 2019 06:07:00

Barrick Gold Corporation

30 May 2019

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Barrick Gold Corporation (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose Barrick Gold Corporation relevant securities this form relates: (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEROR (e) Date position held: 23 May 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the YES discloser making disclosures in respect of any If YES, specify which: other party to the offer? Acacia Mining Plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security: Common Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned Nil 0.000 Nil 0.000 and/or controlled: (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil 0.000 Nil 0.000 (3) Stock-settled derivatives Nil 0.000 Nil 0.000 (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil 0.000 Nil 0.000 TOTAL:

Rights to subscribe for new securities