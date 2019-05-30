Acacia Mining : Form 8 (OPD) Barrick Gold Corporation
05/30/2019 | 01:19pm EDT
Form 8 (OPD) Barrick Gold Corporation
Released : 30 May 2019 06:07:00
RNS Number : 6745A
Barrick Gold Corporation
30 May 2019
FORM 8 (OPD)
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1.
KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Barrick Gold Corporation
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short
N/A
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is
insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and
beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
Barrick Gold Corporation
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?
OFFEROR / OFFEREE
(e) Date position held:
23 May 2019
The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the
YES / NO / N/A
discloser making disclosures in respect of any
If YES, specify which:
other party to the offer?
Acacia Mining Plc
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state
"N/A"
2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates
Class of relevant security:
Common
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned
Nil
0.000
Nil
0.000
and/or controlled:
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
Nil
0.000
Nil
0.000
(3) Stock-settled derivatives
Nil
0.000
Nil
0.000
(including options) and
agreements to
purchase/sell:
Nil
0.000
Nil
0.000
TOTAL:
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
Rights to subscribe for new securities
Class of relevant security in relation to
N/A
which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights
N/A
concerned and relevant percentages:
3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:
Interests held by directors or responsible executives of Barrick Gold Corporation and their close relatives and related trusts:
(Note: The percentages below are calculated on the basis of Barrick Gold Corporation common shares with no par value.)
Class of Relevant
Ordinary Shares
Security
Name of director or
Holding
No.
%
their close relative or
related trust
Andrew J. Quinn
TOTAL
72,481
0.0041
Held directly
72,481
0.0041
Brian L. Greenspun
TOTAL
31,185
0.0018
Held by Brian
31,185
0.0018
Greenspun Separate
Property Trust
Christopher L.
TOTAL
121,334
0.0069
Coleman
Held directly
121,334
0.0069
Gustavo A. Cisneros
TOTAL
11,000
0.0006
Held directly
11,000
0.0006
Graham P.
TOTAL
707,842
0.0404
Shuttleworth
Held directly
707,842
0.0404
J. Brett Harvey
TOTAL
29,175
0.0017
Held directly
22,675
0.0013
Held by the
6,500
0.0004
Revocable Trust
Agreement of J. Brett
Harvey Dated
02/12/2003, J.Brett
Harvey and Carol
Ann Harvey, Trustees
John L. Thornton
TOTAL
5,215,000
0.2977
Held directly
4,200,219
0.2397
John L. Thornton
Held by Margaret B.
120,350
0.0069
Mark Bristow
Thornton
Held by Alexandra
31,900
0.0018
Thornton
Held by Elisha
17,800
0.0010
Thornton
Held by Elliott
26,400
0.0015
Thornton
Held by John
33,950
0.0019
Randolph Thornton
Grantor Retained
500,000
0.0285
Annuity Trust
John L. Thornton (via
59,970
0.0034
John L Thornton
Rollover IRA)
Margaret B. Thornton
10,200
0.0006
IRA
John L & Margaret B
53,552.75
0.0031
Thornton
Descendants 2012
f/b/o Elliott Thornton
John L & Margaret B
53,552.75
0.0031
Thornton
Descendants 2012
f/b/o John Randolph
Thornton
John L & Margaret B
53,552.75
0.0031
Thornton
Descendants 2012
Trust f/b/o Alexandra
Thornton
John L & Margaret B
53,552.75
0.0031
Thornton
Descendants 2012
Trust f/b/o Elisha
Thornton
TOTAL
5,526,661
0.3155
Held directly
5,526,661
0.3155
Options, awards or derivatives held by directors or responsible executives of Barrick Gold Corporation under its share plans:
Class of Relevant
Ordinary Shares (under
Vesting Date
Security
option/derivative)
Name of Concert
No.
Party
Performance Granted Share Units (Cash-Settled,After-Tax Settlement Proceeds Used to
Acquire Shares)
Graham P.
150,294
11 November 2021
Shuttleworth
Mark Bristow
396,558
11 November 2021
Long-Term Incentive Plan Awards
Graham P.
116,364
1 January 2021
Shuttleworth
Mark Bristow
480,404
1 January 2021
Restricted Share Scheme (RSS) Awards
Graham P.
13,175
1 January 2020
Shuttleworth
Graham P.
25,253
1 January 2021
Shuttleworth
Mark Bristow
57,872
1 January 2020
Mark Bristow
129,086
1 January 2021
(C) Interests held by other presumed concert parties of Barrick Gold Corporation:
Class of
Ordinary Shares
Short Positions
Relevant
Security
Name of Concert
No.
%
No.
%
Party
Trust for Barrick
3,102
0.0002
Nil
0.000
Global Employee
Share Purchase
Plan
Norton Rose
6
0.0000
Nil
0.000
Fulbright LLP
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None.
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None.
Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
YES/NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
YES/NO
Date of disclosure:
30 May 2019
Contact name:
Dana Stringer
Telephone number:
(416) 307-7405
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
