ACACIA MINING

(ACA)
05/30 11:30:00 am
151.35 GBp   -3.90%
01:19pACACIA MINING : Form 8 (OPD) Barrick Gold Corporation
PU
01:19pACACIA MINING : Form 8 (OPD) Acacia Mining plc
PU
12:01pACACIA MINING : s) in Company
PR
Acacia Mining : Form 8 (OPD) Barrick Gold Corporation

05/30/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

Form 8 (OPD) Barrick Gold Corporation

Released : 30 May 2019 06:07:00

RNS Number : 6745A

Barrick Gold Corporation

30 May 2019

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Barrick Gold Corporation

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short

N/A

positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is

insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and

beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

Barrick Gold Corporation

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

OFFEROR / OFFEREE

(e) Date position held:

23 May 2019

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

(f)

In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the

YES / NO / N/A

discloser making disclosures in respect of any

If YES, specify which:

other party to the offer?

Acacia Mining Plc

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state

"N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:

Common

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned

Nil

0.000

Nil

0.000

and/or controlled:

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

0.000

Nil

0.000

(3) Stock-settled derivatives

Nil

0.000

Nil

0.000

(including options) and

agreements to

purchase/sell:

Nil

0.000

Nil

0.000

TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to

N/A

which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights

N/A

concerned and relevant percentages:

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

  1. Interests held by directors or responsible executives of Barrick Gold Corporation and their close relatives and related trusts:

(Note: The percentages below are calculated on the basis of Barrick Gold Corporation common shares with no par value.)

Class of Relevant

Ordinary Shares

Security

Name of director or

Holding

No.

%

their close relative or

related trust

Andrew J. Quinn

TOTAL

72,481

0.0041

Held directly

72,481

0.0041

Brian L. Greenspun

TOTAL

31,185

0.0018

Held by Brian

31,185

0.0018

Greenspun Separate

Property Trust

Christopher L.

TOTAL

121,334

0.0069

Coleman

Held directly

121,334

0.0069

Gustavo A. Cisneros

TOTAL

11,000

0.0006

Held directly

11,000

0.0006

Graham P.

TOTAL

707,842

0.0404

Shuttleworth

Held directly

707,842

0.0404

J. Brett Harvey

TOTAL

29,175

0.0017

Held directly

22,675

0.0013

Held by the

6,500

0.0004

Revocable Trust

Agreement of J. Brett

Harvey Dated

02/12/2003, J.Brett

Harvey and Carol

Ann Harvey, Trustees

John L. Thornton

TOTAL

5,215,000

0.2977

Held directly

4,200,219

0.2397

John L. Thornton

Held by Margaret B.

120,350

0.0069

Mark Bristow

Thornton

Held by Alexandra

31,900

0.0018

Thornton

Held by Elisha

17,800

0.0010

Thornton

Held by Elliott

26,400

0.0015

Thornton

Held by John

33,950

0.0019

Randolph Thornton

Grantor Retained

500,000

0.0285

Annuity Trust

John L. Thornton (via

59,970

0.0034

John L Thornton

Rollover IRA)

Margaret B. Thornton

10,200

0.0006

IRA

John L & Margaret B

53,552.75

0.0031

Thornton

Descendants 2012

f/b/o Elliott Thornton

John L & Margaret B

53,552.75

0.0031

Thornton

Descendants 2012

f/b/o John Randolph

Thornton

John L & Margaret B

53,552.75

0.0031

Thornton

Descendants 2012

Trust f/b/o Alexandra

Thornton

John L & Margaret B

53,552.75

0.0031

Thornton

Descendants 2012

Trust f/b/o Elisha

Thornton

TOTAL

5,526,661

0.3155

Held directly

5,526,661

0.3155

  1. Options, awards or derivatives held by directors or responsible executives of Barrick Gold Corporation under its share plans:

Class of Relevant

Ordinary Shares (under

Vesting Date

Security

option/derivative)

Name of Concert

No.

Party

Performance Granted Share Units (Cash-Settled,After-Tax Settlement Proceeds Used to

Acquire Shares)

Graham P.

150,294

11 November 2021

Shuttleworth

Mark Bristow

396,558

11 November 2021

Long-Term Incentive Plan Awards

Graham P.

116,364

1 January 2021

Shuttleworth

Mark Bristow

480,404

1 January 2021

Restricted Share Scheme (RSS) Awards

Graham P.

13,175

1 January 2020

Shuttleworth

Graham P.

25,253

1 January 2021

Shuttleworth

Mark Bristow

57,872

1 January 2020

Mark Bristow

129,086

1 January 2021

(C) Interests held by other presumed concert parties of Barrick Gold Corporation:

Class of

Ordinary Shares

Short Positions

Relevant

Security

Name of Concert

No.

%

No.

%

Party

Trust for Barrick

3,102

0.0002

Nil

0.000

Global Employee

Share Purchase

Plan

Norton Rose

6

0.0000

Nil

0.000

Fulbright LLP

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None.

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None.

  1. Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

YES/NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

YES/NO

Date of disclosure:

30 May 2019

Contact name:

Dana Stringer

Telephone number:

(416) 307-7405

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.

END

FEELLFIDEEIIVIA

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
