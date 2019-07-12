Acacia Mining : Gold Shipments at North Mara

Gold Shipments at North Mara

Released : 12 Jul 2019 02:59:00

12 July 2019

Acacia Mining plc

("Acacia", "Group" or the "Company")

This announcement contains inside information

Gold Shipments at North Mara

Acacia notes that today its North Mara Gold Mine has received a letter from the Mining Commission of the Tanzanian Ministry of Minerals informing it that the Mining Commission is soon to conduct an inspection of North Mara's gold production. The letter states that export permits for gold shipments from North Mara will be issued following completion of this inspection. Acacia is seeking clarification on the timing for completion of the inspection and will provide a further update in due course as appropriate.

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit our website: www.acaciamining.comor contact:

Acacia Mining plc +44 (0) 207 129 7150 Sally Marshak, Head of Investor Relations and Communications +44 (0)75 2580 7953 Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis

