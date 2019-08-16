Acacia Mining : North Mara Further Update

North Mara Further Update

Released : 16 Aug 2019 07:00:00

15 August 2019

Acacia Mining plc

("Acacia", "Group" or the "Company")

This announcement contains inside information

Further Update on Gold Shipments at North Mara

Following the last update on 9 August 2019, Acacia notes today that its North Mara Gold Mine has started to receive export permits from the Mining Commission of the Tanzanian Ministry of Minerals. The Company has now resumed the export of gold from North Mara. Following the sale of this gold, the Company will be able to meet its financial obligations for an extended period of time.

However, it should be noted that since the Prohibition Notice (the "Notice") issued by the Tanzanian National Environment Management Council came into effect, which ordered the North Mara Gold Mine to stop use of its Tailings Storage Facility on 20 July 2019, all gold production at the processing plant at North Mara has been forced to cease. Production at the plant will not resume until the Notice is lifted. Mining activities at the North Mara Gold Mine remain unaffected for the time being with mined ore being added to stockpiles while a resolution is sought with respect to the Notice.

The Company will provide an update as appropriate in the event of any developments regarding the Notice.

