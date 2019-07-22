Log in
Acacia Mining : Statement re Acacia Mining

07/22/2019

Statement re Acacia Mining

Released : 22 Jul 2019

Odey Asset Management LLP

22 July 2019

Statement Re Acacia Mining

Following the recommended final offer of all the outstanding ordinary shares of Acacia Mining plc by Barrick Gold Corporation ("The Final Offer") Odey Asset Management LLP, on behalf of its Clients, intends to vote in favour of The Final Offer.

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 719 M
EBIT 2019 156 M
Net income 2019 89,8 M
Finance 2019 197 M
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 1 141 M
Technical analysis trends ACACIA MINING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,72  $
Last Close Price 2,78  $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Geleta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel English Chairman
Jaco Maritz Chief Financial Officer
André Falzon Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Galbraith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACACIA MINING21.44%1 141
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION13.39%32 203
BARRICK GOLD CORP22.08%30 146
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED52.06%17 920
POLYUS PAO--.--%13 686
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD26.93%12 576
