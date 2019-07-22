Acacia Mining : Statement re Acacia Mining

Statement re Acacia Mining

Following the recommended final offer of all the outstanding ordinary shares of Acacia Mining plc by Barrick Gold Corporation ("The Final Offer") Odey Asset Management LLP, on behalf of its Clients, intends to vote in favour of The Final Offer.

