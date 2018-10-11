Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Acacia Mining    ACA   GB00B61D2N63

ACACIA MINING (ACA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/11 01:34:22 pm
146.275 GBp   -5.35%
12:23pACACIA MINING : Update on North Mara
PU
11:41aACACIA MINING : Update on North Mara
PR
10/08ACACIA MINING : Third Quarter 2018 Production Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Acacia Mining : Update on North Mara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 12:23pm CEST

11 Oct 2018

The Company advises that one of its Group's employees in Tanzania, a South African national, has been charged by the Tanzanian Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) with an offence under the Tanzanian Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act. The employee has pleaded not guilty, and been granted bail. The charges relate to the historical activities of a Land Task Force (LTF) conceived and agreed between the Government of Tanzania (GoT) and North Mara Gold Mine Limited (NMGML) in 2012 to create a transparent, safe, fair and inclusive process for valuing land that might be purchased by agreement around the North Mara mine, and which operated between 2013 and 2015.

The Company notes that the employee who has been charged was not involved in the LTF process, and appears to have been charged due to his being responsible for signing cheques for approved payments made by NMGML at the time, including a cheque regarding the agreed LTF process. Two former government officials were charged in connection with receiving funds paid by NMGML through the same transaction, while a former employee of NMGML, who left the Group in 2014, was named in connection with the transaction but the Company does not believe he has yet been charged.

The Company further notes that the PCCB has laid additional charges against a number of government officials in connection with their relationships with NMGML and North Mara, one of which also relates to the LTF exercise, but no further charges have been laid against NMGML or any of the Group's employees.

The Company is committed to running its business to the highest ethical standards and is taking this matter extremely seriously. The Company notes that historical allegations and issues around the creation and implementation of the LTF at North Mara from 2013 to 2015 have been subsequently investigated over the past four years, including by the PCCB itself since early 2017, and NMGML and the Company have been working with and assisting the responsible authorities throughout.

In the meantime, the Company notes that its 19 month dispute with the GoT remains unresolved, and that we continue to engage with Barrick Gold Corporation ('Barrick') to seek to understand Barrick's expectations for the future conduct and a timetable for the completion of its discussions with the GoT. The Company remains of the view that a sustainable negotiated resolution of its disputes with the GoT is the preferred outcome, but the interests of all stakeholders are being protected through the international arbitrations commenced in respect of its Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi businesses, with a number of procedural steps completed and in which the GoT has been fully participating. The Company's operations at North Mara, Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi remain unaffected.

The Company will provide an update in due course.

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 10:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACACIA MINING
12:23pACACIA MINING : Update on North Mara
PU
11:41aACACIA MINING : Update on North Mara
PR
10/08ACACIA MINING : expects to exceed gold production targets in 2018
AQ
10/08ACACIA MINING : Third Quarter 2018 Production Results
PU
10/08ACACIA MINING : Third Quarter 2018 Production Results
PR
10/08ACACIA MINING : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/04GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES : Announces Completion of La Mancha Strategic Investment
AQ
10/03ACACIA MINING : Acacia provides assistance and donates TZS80m/- to MV Nyerere di..
AQ
09/30ACACIA MINING : provides assistance and donates TZS80m/- to MV Nyerere disaster ..
PU
09/30ACACIA MINING : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20Acacia Mining PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/18ACACIA MINING MOUNTING TAX BILL AND : An Eyesore To Investors 
03/27RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : The Market Is Right About Eldorado Gold 
02/22Barrick Gold sees four new projects adding 1M-plus oz./year starting 2021 
02/12Acacia Mining PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 675 M
EBIT 2018 119 M
Net income 2018 62,4 M
Finance 2018 87,4 M
Yield 2018 2,99%
P/E ratio 2018 12,00
P/E ratio 2019 6,64
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 833 M
Chart ACACIA MINING
Duration : Period :
Acacia Mining Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACACIA MINING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,24 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Geleta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel English Chairman
Jaco Maritz Chief Financial Officer
André Falzon Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Galbraith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACACIA MINING-22.14%833
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-18.55%16 061
BARRICK GOLD CORP-19.42%13 209
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-15.38%10 495
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 290
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-24.88%7 890
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.