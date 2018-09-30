Acacia Mining : provides assistance and donates TZS80m/- to MV Nyerere disaster victims and their families

30 Sep 2018

Following the MV Nyerere ferry disaster on Lake Victoria last week which tragically claimed 228 lives, Acacia Mining has donated TZS80m/- to the Government of Tanzania to help with relief efforts.

The company has also sent a team of its employees to assist the Government in the rescue mission, as well as providing other support and medical equipment. A total of 41 people have been rescued while the ill-fated ferry has also been turned upright to further aid rescue and recovery efforts.

Of Acacia's TZS80m/- total donation, each of its mine sites in the Lake Zone- Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi and North Mara- have contributed TZS20m/- with the remaining amount being donated by the Acacia Group.

Commenting on the donation and relief efforts, Acacia's Managing Director for Tanzania, Asa Mwaipopo, said that the company has so far provided a variety of assistance to the Government's rescue mission and the latest support is aimed at helping victims and their families affected by the tragedy.

'As we make this donation, our sincere sympathies go out to the nation and we remain in constant prayer for those affected by this terrible disaster. We would also like to recognize the bravery and tireless efforts of the rescuers who have done so much to help in such difficult circumstances,' he said.

Acacia North Mara Gold Mine Sustainable Communities Manager Richard Ojendo hands over a TZS80m/- dummy cheque to

Minister for Works, Transport and Communications Isack Kamwelwe

Ojendo with Mwanza Regional Commissioner and other Government officials