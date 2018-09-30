Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Acacia Mining    ACA   GB00B61D2N63

ACACIA MINING (ACA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/28 05:35:04 pm
132.7 GBp   +5.95%
06:37aACACIA MINING : provides assistance and donates TZS80m/- to MV Nyere..
PU
09/25ACACIA MINING : s) in Company
PR
09/25ACACIA MINING : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Acacia Mining : provides assistance and donates TZS80m/- to MV Nyerere disaster victims and their families

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 06:37am CEST

30 Sep 2018

Following the MV Nyerere ferry disaster on Lake Victoria last week which tragically claimed 228 lives, Acacia Mining has donated TZS80m/- to the Government of Tanzania to help with relief efforts.

The company has also sent a team of its employees to assist the Government in the rescue mission, as well as providing other support and medical equipment. A total of 41 people have been rescued while the ill-fated ferry has also been turned upright to further aid rescue and recovery efforts.

Of Acacia's TZS80m/- total donation, each of its mine sites in the Lake Zone- Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi and North Mara- have contributed TZS20m/- with the remaining amount being donated by the Acacia Group.

Commenting on the donation and relief efforts, Acacia's Managing Director for Tanzania, Asa Mwaipopo, said that the company has so far provided a variety of assistance to the Government's rescue mission and the latest support is aimed at helping victims and their families affected by the tragedy.

'As we make this donation, our sincere sympathies go out to the nation and we remain in constant prayer for those affected by this terrible disaster. We would also like to recognize the bravery and tireless efforts of the rescuers who have done so much to help in such difficult circumstances,' he said.

Acacia North Mara Gold Mine Sustainable Communities Manager Richard Ojendo hands over a TZS80m/- dummy cheque to
Minister for Works, Transport and Communications Isack Kamwelwe

Ojendo with Mwanza Regional Commissioner and other Government officials

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 04:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACACIA MINING
06:37aACACIA MINING : provides assistance and donates TZS80m/- to MV Nyerere disaster ..
PU
09/28ACACIA MINING : share price sees gains at London, Dar stock markets
AQ
09/25ACACIA MINING : s) in Company
PR
09/25ACACIA MINING : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/24ACACIA MINING : Response to Barrick & Randgold merger announcement
PR
09/10ACACIA MINING : Nyanzaga Project Update
AQ
09/08ACACIA MINING : On the Spot Over Sh700m Water Project
AQ
09/07ACACIA MINING : on the spot over Sh700m water project
AQ
09/06ACACIA MINING : set to sack more staff
AQ
09/06ACACIA MINING : Nyanzaga Project Update
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20Acacia Mining PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/18ACACIA MINING MOUNTING TAX BILL AND : An Eyesore To Investors 
03/27RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : The Market Is Right About Eldorado Gold 
02/22Barrick Gold sees four new projects adding 1M-plus oz./year starting 2021 
02/12Acacia Mining PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 710 M
EBIT 2018 152 M
Net income 2018 68,2 M
Finance 2018 125 M
Yield 2018 3,50%
P/E ratio 2018 7,98
P/E ratio 2019 5,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 712 M
Chart ACACIA MINING
Duration : Period :
Acacia Mining Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACACIA MINING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,24 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Geleta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel English Chairman
Jaco Maritz Chief Financial Officer
André Falzon Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Galbraith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACACIA MINING-33.15%712
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-19.51%15 991
BARRICK GOLD CORP-21.40%13 005
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-14.94%10 759
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 405
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-23.98%7 964
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.