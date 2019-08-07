Log in
ACACIA MINING

(ACA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/07 10:03:44 am
244.3 GBp   +3.43%
09:45aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Acacia Mining plc
PU
06:40aACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Acacia Mining plc
PU
08/05ACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - ACA LN
PU
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Acacia Mining plc

08/07/2019 | 09:45am EDT

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Acacia Mining plc

Released : 07 Aug 2019 02:01:00

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Acacia Mining plc

07-Aug-2019 / 14:01 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and

beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Acacia Mining plc

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify

identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

06 August 2019

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of

Yes, Barrick Gold Corporation

any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2.

POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

10p ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

5,376,870

1.31%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and

agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

5,376,870

1.31%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant

percentages:

3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)

Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Common Stock

Purchase

72,913

2.29 GBP

Common Stock

Sale

4,816

2.31 GBP

Common Stock

Sale

2,536

2.34 GBP

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

Nature of dealing

Number of reference

Price per unit

e.g. CFD

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position,

securities

increasing/reducing a long/short position

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product description

Writing, purchasing,

Number of

Exercise price

Type

Expiry date

Option money

relevant

e.g. call option

selling, varying etc.

securities to

per unit

e.g. American,

paid/ received

security

which option

European etc.

per unit

relates

  1. Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

e.g. call option

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

e.g. subscription, conversion

4.OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
  1. Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

07 August 2019

Contact name:

Shawn Acker

Telephone number:

001-610-669-8989

P u b l i c d i s c l o s u r e s u n d e r R u l e 8 o f t h e C o d e m u s t b e m a d e t o a R e g u l a t o r y I n f o r m a t i o n S e r v i c e a n d m u s t a l s o b e e m a i l e d t o t h e T a k e o v e r P a n e l a t monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Category Code: RET - Acacia Mining plc

LSE Ticker:

LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65

Sequence No.: 16047

EQS News ID: 853725

End of Announcement EQS News Service

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 13:44:01 UTC
