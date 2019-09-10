Acacia Minin : Acacia Mining

Acacia Mining

Released : 10 Sep 2019 05:30:00

RNS Number : 8787L

FTSE Russell

10 September 2019

Barrick Gold (Canada): Merger with Acacia Mining (UK)

Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

10 September 2019

Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the merger between Barrick Gold (Canada, non-constituent) and Acacia Mining (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Index Effective From Start of Trading

FTSE 250 Index 17 September 2019 FTSE 350 Index 17 September 2019 FTSE All-Share Index 17 September 2019 FTSE All-Share ex Multinationals 17 September 2019 Index FTSE 350 Lower Yield Index 17 September 2019

Please note: FTSE Russell will issue a further notice detailing Acacia Mining's replacement within the FTSE 250 Index, based on the closing prices as of 12 September 2019.

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:

Australia + 1 8 0 0 6 5 3 6 8 0 Hong Kong + 8 5 2 2 1 6 4 3 3 3 3 Japan + 8 1 3 4 5 6 3 6 3 4 6 London +44 (0) 20 7866 1810 New York + 1 8 6 6 5 5 1 0 6 1 7

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use| Copyright © 2019 FTSE Russell

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END