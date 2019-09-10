Log in
ACACIA MINING PLC

(ACA)
09/10 11:30:00 am
239 GBp   +0.59%
01:22pACACIA MININ : Acacia Mining
PU
10:17aACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - BARRICK GOLD CORP
PU
09:27aACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 -
PU
Acacia Minin : Acacia Mining

09/10/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

Acacia Mining

Released : 10 Sep 2019 05:30:00

RNS Number : 8787L

FTSE Russell

10 September 2019

Barrick Gold (Canada): Merger with Acacia Mining (UK)

Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

10 September 2019

Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the merger between Barrick Gold (Canada, non-constituent) and Acacia Mining (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Index

Effective From

Start of Trading

FTSE 250 Index

17 September 2019

FTSE 350 Index

17 September 2019

FTSE All-Share Index

17 September 2019

FTSE All-Share ex Multinationals

17 September 2019

Index

FTSE 350 Lower Yield Index

17 September 2019

Please note: FTSE Russell will issue a further notice detailing Acacia Mining's replacement within the FTSE 250 Index, based on the closing prices as of 12 September 2019.

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:

Australia

+ 1 8 0 0 6 5 3 6 8 0

Hong Kong

+ 8 5 2 2 1 6 4

3 3 3 3

Japan

+ 8 1

3 4 5 6 3 6 3 4 6

London

+44

(0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+ 1 8 6 6 5 5 1

0 6 1 7

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use| Copyright © 2019 FTSE Russell

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

FTSEBLFFKKFEBBK

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 734 M
EBIT 2019 168 M
Net income 2019 99,3 M
Finance 2019 192 M
Yield 2019 0,76%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,90x
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
Capitalization 1 203 M
Chart ACACIA MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Acacia Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACACIA MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,75  $
Last Close Price 2,93  $
Spread / Highest target 7,13%
Spread / Average Target -6,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Geleta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel English Chairman
Jaco Maritz Chief Financial Officer
André Falzon Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Galbraith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACACIA MINING PLC29.62%1 204
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION9.84%31 197
BARRICK GOLD CORP27.78%30 506
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED68.72%18 744
SHANDONG GOLD MINING25.62%15 133
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 014
