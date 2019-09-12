Acacia Minin : Acacia Mining

Acacia Mining

Released : 12 Sep 2019 05:30:00

RNS Number : 1911M

FTSE Russell

12 September 2019

Further to the FTSE notice released on 10 September 2019 in relation to Barrick Gold (Canada): Merger with Acacia Mining (UK), please note the FTSE 250 replacement.

All other details remain unchanged. Please see updated notice below:

Barrick Gold (Canada): Merger with Acacia Mining (UK) - Update

Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

12 September 2019

Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the merger between Barrick Gold (non constituent) and Acacia Mining (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Acacia Mining (UK, B61D2N6) will be deleted from the FTSE 250 Index.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund (UK, B0CRWN5) will be added to the FTSE 250 Index and removed from the FTSE SmallCap Index.

All changes effective from 17 September 2019.

Full details of index changes are available on the FTSE Russell website.

